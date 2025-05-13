Ameen: PNM government 'failed terribly' to maintain watercourses

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen perches atop a tractor on display at the launch of her ministry's flood mitigation programme at Chaguanas Borough Corporation on May 13. She is accompanied by Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed, centre, and Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram, right. - Photo by Sean Douglas

MINISTER of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen launched her ministry's 2025 flood mitigation exercise at Chaguanas Borough Corporation on May 13.

Addressing assembled councillors from local government bodies across Trinidad, she vowed to help co-ordinate all corporations to work together such as by pooling equipment to help avert and curb flooding.

After the formalities she invited all to see a parade of some of the vehicles to be used against flooding such as excavators and dump trucks, whose drivers (including one female driver) she warmly shook hands with as they drove past assembled guests. In her address she lamented that in the recent past, areas had been cleared of dirt which was then piled up nearby, to remain uncollected for another two weeks.

Ameen vowed, "When we move into an area, we will do everything before we move into a next one."

She said public health officers of each corporation have compiled a list of their local watercourses needing attention, and these lists will be circulated to local councillors and MPs for them to add to.

"We will be working with our friends from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works."

Accusing the former PNM government of having "failed terribly in maintaining", she said the watercourses would now be the subject of Works Minister Jearlean John being "on the ball."

Ameen named flood-prone areas as Oropouche, Caroni, Caparo, Diego Martin and Rio Claro, plus others.

"The flood mitigation programme has no political hat and no political colour," she promised. "This is a human safety initiative. It is geared to making people's lives better. It is the job of every one of us." Saying flood victims have typically been devastated and traumatised by their experience, she said, "Our job is to comfort people. Our mandate is to ensure there is action."

Ameen recalled devastating flooding in 2018, plus floods in Bamboo in 2022 and in Sangre Grande in 2023. "People were rescued in very dangerous situations. We must not have a repeat."

She alleged years of neglect of TT's watercourses, which she said could not be corrected in just a few weeks time. Ameen therefore advised listeners to make preparations for any worst case scenario, even as the State does its mitigation work meantime.

Ameen lamented past cases of pretty adverts being produced that listed disaster shelters, but with the reality of these often being inaccessible, pigeon-infested or very soon flooded out when waters began to rise. She promised a pilot project for the running of disaster shelters.

This project, she said, would involve setting out standard operating procedures such as opening times, food supply, and identifying who opens the shelter and who liaises with her ministry.

"This is a national call for solidarity. Success depends on you."

Ameen urged all to be sensitive to the needs of flood victims, such as considering their norms and traditions, helping those who became isolated, and equitably distributing aid so that the first house on a street doesn’t have eight mattresses piled high but another house had none.

"If you see me in pants and boots, don't be alarmed. We are here to work." Ameen also said TT has landslips, such as at Blanchisseuse, Diego Martin, La Fillette and Caparo.

She said the day's event would include working sessions, even as she said the longer that heavy rains take to reach TT will be the more time there is to prepare for flood mitigation.

Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram earlier hailed Ameen as "Super Mum" as he recalled past times of her rushing from Parliament to go to help flood victims in Bamboo One and Two and Oropune. She would go to stir a pot of food being cooked in her St Augustine constituency to supply to nearby flood victims, he related.

Ratiram was upset that under past administrations while millions of dollars were voted for flood mitigation, these were not actually used. "We ask why?"

He also complained about the past failure to register farmers. He said farmers were good enough to feed the nation during the pandemic by way of hamper provision, but when these same farmers needed help, they could not get flood relief grants due to the Ministry of Agriculture's failure to regularise them by issuing them farmers badges.

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said the exercise was not about prettying up the place but preventing destruction. He urging the de-silting of watercourses, removal of illegally dumped items and educating the general public to not do actions like dumping couches and washing machines into water courses.

"We are here to be proactive not reactive. We are here to stay early, and aggressively, and to stay ahead."