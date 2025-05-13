5 injured in Arima maxi accident

A wrecker removes the red-band maxi which was involved in an accident on the Priority Bus Route on May 12. Five people, including two secondary school students were injured in the crash. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

An early-morning collision between a red-band maxi and a garbage truck near Olton Road and the Priority Bus Route (PBR) in Arima left five people injured, including two secondary school students.

A police media release said the accident happened around 7.40 am on May 12, when a garbage truck driven by a 47-year-old male employee of Bartholomew Transport Company Ltd was heading west on the PBR. On reaching the intersection with Olton Road, the driver reportedly signalled his intention to turn north.

At the same time, the 25-seater red-band maxi, driven by a 39-year-old woman of Arima, also heading west, collided with the truck.

The statement said the impact caused the maxi to veer out of control and crash head-on into a lamp post on the northern side of the road.

Videos circulating on social media showed the mangled front of the maxi taxi and two schoolgirls, reportedly students of El Dorado East Secondary School, lying on the grass nearby, one with visible injuries to her hands.

Concerned bystanders quickly rushed in to assist the injured.

A total of five people, including the maxi driver and four passengers, were taken to the Arima General Hospital with injuries described as minor to moderate.

The statement said acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander visited the crash site, and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident.