Woman stabbed, killed on Mother's Day

The Besson Street Police Station. - File photo

A domestic dispute turned deadly on Mother’s Day when a Belmont woman was fatally stabbed by a close male relative.

The victim has been identified as Wendy Bertrand. According to reports, officers from the Besson Street Police Station responded to a call around 6.45 am on May 11 regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in Belmont.

On arrival, officers found Bertrand slumped on the floor of a room on the north-eastern side of the two-storey home. She was unresponsive and showed no signs of life.

Investigations suggest Bertrand and the man were involved in an altercation earlier, and during the dispute, the suspect stabbed Bertrand several times in the neck, chest, and arms before fleeing the scene.

Officers carried Bertrand to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7.36 am.

Meanwhile in Arima, a man and his girlfriend, accompanied by their dog, were hiking along La Longe Trace in Aripo Village when they stumbled upon the lifeless body of a man in a forested area.

Reports say around 4.45 pm on May 11, following the gruesome discovery, the couple fled to Aripo Village and alerted police.

First responders met the man who led them back to the scene where the body was found.

The deceased is of African descent, about 30 years old, and about five feet, eight inches tall. He had black hair styled in cornrows and was found lying on his back.

He was wearing a white vest, three-quarter-length jeans with the pockets turned out, dark-coloured underwear, and one black-and-white slipper on his left foot, with the other slipper lying next to his right foot.

The man had tattoos on both ankles and along the length of his right arm. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police recovered one spent 9mm shell a few feet away from the body.

Investigations into both murders are ongoing.