Vybz Kartel to perform in Trinidad and Tobago on May 31

The postponed One Caribbean Music Festival –which headlines dancehall superstar Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer – is scheduled to take place on May 31. It will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 9 pm.

A media release said, that tickets purchased in February remained valid for the event in May.

The event was originally timetabled for February 25 (Carnival Friday) but the organisers announced a postponement citing unforeseen logistical challenges.

The announcement of him performing in TT on Carnival Friday drew widespread public debate. It also resulted in a hunger strike by soca artiste Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath.

Heath then said he had no issue with Kartel but rather him performing on Carnival Friday, a date once reserved for the International Soca Monarch.

There have been several social media ads about the rescheduled event as well as information on the organiser’s social media pages about it.

Organisers said its tier one tickets were sold out and that tier two tickets were now available.

It added that tickets could be purchased in any of its 20 physical locations.