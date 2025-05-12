TTMA embarks on trade mission to Jamaica

Emil Ramkissoon, owner of New Wave Marketing Ltd and vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) announced that it has gone on a trade mission to Jamaica, starting on May 12.

A media release from the TTMA said the mission will be led by TTMA CEO Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen and vice president Emil Ramkissoon. The trade mission will include 22 companies in several sectors including food and beverage, paper products, logistics, beauty and cosmetics, technology services, technical engineering services, agri-processing, paper products, printing and packaging, business support, financial services, travel services and consumer goods.

“This marks the first time since TTMA’s successful trade mission to Kingston in 2022 that the association is returning to the Jamaican capital,” the release said.

“Notably, this year’s mission will also include business-to-business meetings in Montego Bay, expanding opportunities for deeper commercial engagement and market development.”

TTMA said the mission aims to strengthen regional trade ties, create export opportunities, and foster long-term partnerships between TT and Jamaica.

In January the TTMA along with the Ministry of Trade led 29 companies on a four-day trade mission to Dominica. It also embarked on a “trade mission on the seas” where 29 companies embarked on a one-week tour of several countries including Barbados, St Croix, St Maarten, Martinique and Puerto Rico.

Later this year the TTMA plans to visit Guyana, Suriname, Chile, China and New York.