Trinidad and Tobago's political comback kid

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at her swearing-in ceremony at President's House, St Ann's, May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar has done what few in politics ever manage to achieve – a triumphant, calculated, and commanding return to the national stage. Her recent victory was not a fluke, but a product of shrewd strategy, disciplined messaging and sheer political mastery.

It was a campaign that outclassed the tired, old machinery of the KCR regime. What has truly set this new era apart is the bold, precedent-setting appointments she has made.

For the first time TT is seeing ministers not just filling seats but bringing real-world experience, academic qualification and a genuine passion for service to their roles. This is governance reimagined. And it’s long overdue.

Even more ground-breaking is her decision to implement dual or multiple appointments in key ministries – a move some may call unconventional, but is in fact a brilliant check-and-balance system for government’s most critical portfolios.

This is not about control – it’s about accountability. It’s about ensuring the people’s work, their money and their future are managed with diligence and integrity.

From the outset, Kamla’s people-first agenda is already in motion. Immediate steps to address basic services, correct injustices and restore hope are signs that this is not business as usual – this is a mission to rescue, rebuild and revive.

Let's be honest: the road ahead is treacherous. The Rowley-led government has left a trail of destruction – economic mismanagement, institutional rot and social despair. To fix this won’t happen overnight. That’s why we, the people, must exercise patience and understanding. Kamla is not a magician, she is a visionary, and that makes all the difference.

This is a woman of unshakeable resilience, unmatched intellect and a deep love for country. Her courage to return, to lead again and to do so with fresh energy and bold ideas, is a testament to the kind of leadership TT so desperately needs.

Madam political leader, your comeback is more than a political victory, it is a moment of national renewal. And we stand ready behind you, beside you, as you lead us forward.

SIDDHARTA RAMISCHAND

Attorney

