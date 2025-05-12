Sprinter Ahye confirmed for Barbados Grand Prix on July 5

Michelle-Lee Ahye. -

Four-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye has been confirmed to feature at the inaugural Barbados Grand Prix, set to run off at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex on July 5.

So far, she is the only TT athlete to confirm her participation at the event, with Bajan Olympian and national long jump record holder Akela Jones and NCAA All American and North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) quarter-miler Kyle Gale also scheduled to compete.

Bajan Junior World Champs bronze medallist Kishawna Niles is also expected to feature.

Among the top names confirmed for the men, so far, are Olympian Mario Burke, and sprinters Julian Forde, Jayden Green, Aragon Straker and Twon Haynes among others.

Ahye is a 2015 Beijing World Championships women’s 4x100m relay bronze medallist and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist.

Several of Barbados’ top track and field athletes have already committed to the first-time grand prix, which is also a World Athletics-sanctioned event.

The grand prix will feature 13 events for men and women comprising sprints, middle-distance races, hurdles, long jump and shot put.