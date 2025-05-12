SporTT chairman, six directors resign after general election

Larry Romany

Seven Sport Company (SporTT) board members have resigned.

Their exits came within three days after the April 28 general election, which resulted in a change of government.

Chairman Larry Romany, who was appointed August 2024, was among the first to go. Also exiting were directors Heidi Eastman, Jeffrey Guillen, Ester Burrowes, Attiba Ifill, Marvin Andrews and Alison Hall.

The general election saw United National Congress-led coalition defeat the People’s National Movement (PNM) by capturing 26 seats. PNM won 13 seats while Tobago People’s Party took the final two.

Romany and Eastman resigned on April 29, Guillen, Burrowes and Ifill on April 30 and Andrews and Hall on May 1.

A SporTT official said resignations at this level were “actually quite very routine” in state companies when a government changes, “because the people who appointed them are no longer there.”

The official added that the new board will be appointed soon.