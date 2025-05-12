Keyshia Cole tames steamy R&B Brunch

Keyshia Cole performs at the R&B Brunch, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on May 10. - Overtime Media

​American R&B Singer, Keyshia Cole left the stage abruptly and without explanation after singing just two or three songs from her extensive repertoire last Saturday night, effectively leaving fans and patrons of the first-ever R&B Brunch event confused and disappointed by this behaviour.

Cole and Jamaican dancehall crooner, Dexta Daps (Louis Grandison Jr) were billed as the headline acts for the inaugural event and several thousand patrons assembled, all expecting what was advertised: a full hour performance from each of the two stars, said a release from Overtime Media.

However, after posting on her Instagram page earlier in the day about waking up hungover and visiting a local KFC restaurant on her way from the Piarco airport just after 2 pm, Cole told sources backstage and posted afterward that she had only been hired to perform three songs. Her Instagram story post read:

"I have to come back and do a real show. I was only asked to do 3!!! And that's not ok, you guys wanted and Expected more. I'm so sad."

Scheduled and advertised to take the stage at 8 pm, Cole did not arrive at the venue until 9.45 pm and only actually appeared onstage just after 10 pm. Following her initial 15 minute appearance, there was confusion throughout the venue as she returned to her executive dressing room with no explanation to the assembly of approximately 3000 patrons.

Scorch Founder, Kwesi Hopkinson, who also celebrated his birthday at the event said that their contract with the booking agent was for 45 mins, but it was revealed after the fiasco onstage that the agent only paid Cole for a 20 minute set. On the night, Cole was subsequently paid an undisclosed amount backstage and returned briefly again during Dexta Daps' set and after his re-introduction of the American singer, songwriter, TV personality and actress.

Daps definitely saved the night with his dynamic onstage presence, charismatic and alluring performance and flawless renditions of his well-known catalogue. Crooning out the ladies' favourite hits such as Breaking News, Owner, Call Me, No Underwear, Wifi, God Got Me and Seven Eleven among others, Daps had the ladies screaming and singing along, as he also shared a few roses and wished the audience, the nation and even his fellow headliner, a Happy Mother's Day.

Kneeling on one leg before Cole at centre stage, he presented her with a long stemmed red rose, saying:

"I don't wanna take up too much of your time and I don't wanna do too much," said Daps to her directly, before and after asking the crowd to shout out her name several times, "but we are pulling up on Mother's Day, so I just want to say Happy Mother's Day to you. Love you and wish you all the best!"

"Dexta Daps is everything!" The ladies screamed throughout and after his performance. "I love you!", "That's my man!" They clamoured for his gaze and attention.

Earlier on that night, the local contingent enjoyed their fair share of time on stage in spite of a somewhat late start to the show with Akeem "Preedy" Chance churning the assembly into a Carnival frenzy for a few minutes amidst the tranquil R&B atmosphere.

The event also featured performances from rising star, Coutain, as well as singer/songwriter, Hey Choppi; Jimmy October, Mela Caribe, Erphaan Alves, Jamelody and others.

The event ended just after 1 am with memes and comments flooding across timeliness on social media about Cole's abbreviated appearance.

Cole did use one expletive during her first appearance and was cautioned, but did not repeat the infraction.

The organisers released a screenshot of their contract with the booking agent and a statement on May 11 which confirmed the information outlined above and stated that they were still considering their legal options.