Harewood-Christopher on return to office: I have been vindicated

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher arrives at Police Administration building to resume her duties after her suspension was earlier lifted on May 12. - Angelo Marcelle

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher is at the helm of the TT Police Service once again and says she feels vindicated after her suspension was lifted.

Harewood-Christopher was suspended in January after her arrest amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office.

The investigations centred on the approval of the importation of two sniper rifles for use by the Strategic Security Services.

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard said there was not enough evidence for a successful prosecution.

Harewood-Christopher’s suspension was lifted on May 12 and she arrived at the Police Administration Building at around 1.15 pm with her lawyer Pamela Elder, greeted the waiting media, and went upstairs.

Elder said she sat in a waiting room as acting Commissioner Junior Benjamin was not in the building at the time.

When Benjamin returned, he invited Harewood-Christopher into the conference room where the duo had a successful handover.

Harewood-Christopher’s future in the post is unsure though, as she must receive an extension of service as her contract ends on May 14.

Elder said she will advise Harewood-Christopher to sue her arresting officers and the senior officers who advised them to arrest her.

She claimed the arresting officers “put the cart before the horse.”

“It is rather troubling that you arrest, say you have grounds to suspect and then take months investigating. Why wasn’t the investigation done before?”

Harewood-Christopher did not address the media alongside Elder as she rushed to a meeting with Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

Speaking to the media after the meeting with Alexander, Harewood-Christopher thanked God and her lawyers.

"I have been vindicated, which I expected. In my 43 years of service there are no allegations of misconduct, be it criminal or otherwise. My service has always been with integrity."