"Economic power through transport"

THE EDITOR: for the past ten years, not one single stride has been made regarding transport solutions which, in the end, can help bolster the economy.

Instead, the then PNM government turned vital transport infrastructure and institutions like TTPost, PTSC, CAL, PATT and the AATT into employment agencies for their friends who just didn't possess the skills or care needed to contribute effectively.

Merit took a backseat to nepotism and we all lost as a country.

It is high time we make leaps toward operationalising sorely needed transport solutions that aid in diversifying our economy by facilitating technological innovation, agriculture and tourism.

All global economies making strides, that do not possess mineral and petro-wealth, have superior transport systems whether it be land rail and tram infrastructure, airport systems, seaport systems and air transport operators. This is because diversified transport options lower costs to the consumer, create vital connections and national security and change the mindset of the people by gearing them up for innovative solution pursuits.

We have a disparate transport adhocracy that sees us spend millions on transport studies with no action; destroy readymade aerodrome infrastructure to make call centres, a national airline that is a drain on the economy, seaports that foster little exports; airports that have failed commercially where pappyshow solar parks use up vital airport estate capacity and we see transport's failure to strengthen intra-Caricom trade with regard to agriculture and tourist arrivals.

Road traffic and congestion is a terrible economic waste and we need to pursue tram systems to decongest our cities, connect our cities with intercity rail and turn our cities into more walkable places.

If we do these things, our people will be healthier and happier and our economy will diversify and will become powerful, with or without petro-dollars.

All we need is the political will. Someone who took a 2015 defeat, didn't lose hope, didn't give up and turned it into a win in 2025 may very well have the potential to turn us into a case study in developing nation success.

D.RAYMOND

Diego Martin