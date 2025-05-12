Agostini Ltd reports 3% growth amid re-branding

Christian E Mouttet. -

AGOSTINI Ltd reported a three per cent growth for the first six months of its financial year ending March 31, 2025, in its unaudited half-year summary consolidated results released on the TT Stock Exchange's website on May 12.

The data comes amid a major re-branding exercise which saw several changes in the company including its name changing from Agostini’s to Agostini Ltd.

Revenue increased by eight per cent, from $2.57 billion for the six months ending on March 31, 2024, to $2.78 billion for the same period this year.

Group profits maintained its level, going from $121.6 million for the six-month period in 2024 to $125.2 million for the same period this year.

In February, the company completed its re-branding exercise, removing the apostrophe s from its name and changing the name of its manufacturing and distribution companies from Vemco, Hand Arnold and Smith Robertson to Acado Foods, Acado Distribution and Aventa TT Ltd respectively.

It is also in the process of acquiring Massy Distribution (Jamaica) which is waiting on regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

“Aventa, our pharmaceutical and healthcare business, continues to perform positively as we maintain our focus on leveraging our regional footprint,” said Christian E Mouttet in his chairman’s remarks.

“Our consumer products business, Acado, is also benefiting from the integration of its regional operators, although in the first half, performance was somewhat impacted by restructuring in our St Lucian operation.”

He said the group’s energy and industrial business saw lower sales because of reduced activity in the energy sector.

“Despite recent uncertainty globally, caused by geopolitical tensions and new tariff and trade regimes, we expect our group to meet these challenges and continue to deliver improved shareholder value.”