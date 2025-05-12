Accident in Arima, schoolgirls injured

File photo

AN early-morning accident occurred on May 12 on Olton Road in Arima, near the Priority Bus Route, involving a red-band maxi taxi.

Videos from the scene shared on social media show a 24-seater red band maxi that collided with an iron pole.

Two schoolgirls were seen lying on the grass near the wreckage, one with visibly bloodied hands. Scores of bystanders rushed to assist the injured teens.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, and authorities have not yet confirmed the number or extent of injuries.