AC PoS hammer Prisons, eye Concacaf football

Prisons' Perry Parris, left, is closed down by AC Port of Spain's Haile Beckles in a TTPFL tier one game atthe Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, May 11. - TTPFL

AC Port of Spain (AC PoS) hammered Prisons FC 4-0 on May 11 to stay in contention for a top three spot in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one. The top three finishers in the league qualify for Concacaf club competitions. The top two advance directly to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup while the third-place team plays in the CFU Club Shield.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, AC PoS got the ball rolling with a goal in the 19th by Liam Burns. The 2024 TTPFL champs doubled the lead in the 22nd courtesy Michael Chaves.

Man-of-the-match Haile Beckles made it 3-0 in the 40th and Prisons struggled to contain their opponents. Beckles notched his second in the 71st to complete the rout.

The victory did not improve AC PoS' fifth position in the standings, but they are now just three points behind Police who are in third place. There are three more rounds in the league.

In the earlier match of the doubleheader, Terminex La Horquetta Rangers were held 0-0 by 1976 FC Phoenix 0-0 in match between the eighth- and ninth-placed teams.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*19*17*2*0*70*17*53*53

Central FC*19*13*1*5*50*27*23*40

Police FC*19*11*3*5*57*36*21*36

Jabloteh*19*10*5*4*41*25*16*35

AC PoS*19*9*6*4*38*24*14*33

Club Sando*19*8*4*7*30*21*9*28

Caledonia*19*8*3*8*30*42*-12*27

La Horquetta Rangers*19*3*9*7*29*34*-5*18

1976 FC Phoenix*19*4*5*10*22*36*-14*17

Prisons FC*19*3*5*11*22*38*-16*14

Eagles FC*19*3*2*14*17*72*-55*11

Point Fortin Civic*19*3*1*15*15*49*-34*7