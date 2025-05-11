Woman scorned, returns as PM

As controversies continue in our adversarial political system, two female-driven speeches remain spinning in my mind – a heartbreaking one by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, and a prophetic one by the indomitable Moruga/Tableland MP, now Minister of Culture and Community Development, Michelle Benjamin.

First, as MP, Ms Benjamin, a Spiritual Baptist, boldly stood her ground from the opposition back bench last October and declared: “Madam Speaker, the PNM would be out of office beyond August 2025 and on that glorious day, we shall sing with one voice, free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, free at last.” She needed no “too close to call” poll.

The Speaker, apparently in awe and shock, stood frozen as Benjamin was finished. Minister Benjamin is a fighter whom I admired in her struggles to have the fishing depot and the agro-processing plant completed in Moruga. This column encouraged her with the headline: Michelle fights for food.

Continuing her “never-give-up” fight against murders in her constituency, my other supporting column was headlined: Michelle, Moruga and Murders. She continued to fight for fixing landslides, bad roads, bridges and building tourism. Moruga/Tableland has great potential. I witnessed its needs in my visit earlier this year. I admired Benjamin’s underdog struggles as a countryside soldier against the political odds. (Election 2025 results: UNC Benjamin 11,083, 57 per cent; PNM Lisa Atwater 7,983, 41 per cent. Turnout 65 per cent) All parties will do well with young, dedicated representatives like Minister Benjamin.

And now for a saddening address. Noting the personal insults and denigration hurled against her from 2015, Persad-Bissessar solemnly declared in her swearing-in speech: “My body has aged from years of battering, bruising, humiliation, ridicule, abuse and insults. I have been called jammette, drunk, dog, and every nasty word in-between. But through it all, I never became angry or bitter because in my darkest moments, I always had the love and comfort of the loyal rank and file UNC membership.” As a woman, rising from scorn and abuse, she added words and hurt feelings that would easily draw tears. My wife shed some.

Persad-Bissessar said: “Yes, I accept that my body appears old now. It looks small and frail. But inside this body is the mind and heart of a caring mother filled with love. Was I perfect? No. I wasn’t, and I humbly say sorry to my rank and file.”

This is a 73-year-old woman who, from a child, fought her way up from the Penal lagoons, overcoming rural stereotypes to become PM twice. A Port of Spain politician during the 2015 election campaign berated her and her countryside folks as “alligators coming from the murky lagoon.” Such must not happen again.

To those still there in the Siparia, Penal and Debe, the PM showed them that there is no longer anything to be ashamed of. In fact, the many mothers of those rural parts have helped their families convert those districts into a bustling, prosperous economy.

She now inspires and provides further courage: “As a good mother, I was never ashamed of where we came from. I stood for you and never backed down from any fight to defend you and your children.” She was an undaunted woman-warrior in a man’s world. She repeatedly smashed the glass ceiling.

It was a both a political and psychological conquest not only for her but for all other poor women from the denigrated countryside who quietly yearned for better lives. More than that, Persad-Bissessar’s historical rise is a strengthening inspiration for all women, north and south, to achieve gender equity and respect. It was therefore quite disappointing that the many vocal women’s organisations and agencies never, never objected to the vulgar insults and very insensitive remarks about Ms Persad-Bissessar’s “conduct” and “physical appearance.” This must never happen again.

The PM’s courageous, soulful address should now serve as the lighthouse to guide our politics to a more decent and compassionate level. This address and her life story must find a permanent biographical place in this country’s political history. Drs Indira Rampersad and Kirk Meighoo should begin collecting the materials.

Look, if truth be told, past politicians have gotten their share of picong, mockery and insults. For example, Dr Eric Williams faced being called “deafie,” Albert Gomes called “big belly Gomes,” George Chambers called "duncie," the very civic-minded Hulsie Bhaggan as “pan face,” etc. But never, never so much and so vile as those so maliciously poured upon the heroic woman from the Siparia ricefields.

Today, once scorned and pained, Persad-Bissessar, warning against MPs corruption, discourtesy and laziness, has established and leads the most multi-ethnic political party and government this country has seen. She is now deservingly protected by “tigress” Jearlean John, AG John Jeremie, SC, Minister Leroy Baptiste, OWTU's Ancel Roget, PSA's Felisha Thomas and Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, who called her “Mother of the nation.”

Meanwhile, in her gracious, conciliatory swearing-in speech, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, shows that vulgar insults, especially from women, are ended for a brighter future. The PNM shadow has gone. It’s now woman to woman.