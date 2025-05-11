Union welcomes government review of Industrial Court appointments

The Industrial Court in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Steel Workers' Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT) has welcomed government's decision to review appointments made to the Industrial Court and its Special Tribunal by its PNM predecessor.

In a statement on May 10, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said there was a need for broader representation, particularly from the labour movement.

The statement said the cabinet, at its first meeting on May 8, agreed to revisit the recommended appointments, which were set to take effect from May 7 to June 30.

“This government believes that the composition of the court should reflect the viewpoints of a wider range of persons including, most importantly, members of the labour movement. The cabinet has agreed to reconsider new long term appointments with this perspective in mind,” the statement said.

To ensure that the work of the court is not disrupted during the review process, the AG’s office said President Christine Kangaloo has granted a short-term extension for current members.

The extension allows the Court and Tribunal to continue functioning without interruption as the government deliberates on a revised slate of nominees.

The Industrial Court currently comprises 25 judges, including the president, vice president, chairman of the Essential Services Division and other members.

Under the current legal framework, all judges except the president are appointed by the cabinet for terms of three to five years. The president of the Industrial Court is appointed by the president following consultation with the chief justice.

In a statement on May 11, SWUTT said, "We urge the government to use this moment to reflect more broadly on the structures underpinning the Industrial Court."

For too long, the union continued, the process of renewals and appointing judges and chairpersons has lacked transparency, proper consultation, and independence.

"We call for legislative and policy reform that would enshrine clear criteria for appointments, provide security of tenure for the deserving, and ensure meaningful input from all stakeholders."

On May 12, leaders of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) are scheduled to hold a news conference outside of President's House on this issue.