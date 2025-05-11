TTCB president Bassarath rejects resignation calls

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - File Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has firmly rejected any suggestion that he or any board official should step down amid a police investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by a former TTCB employee.

A statement issued by Bassarath on May 10, addressed what he described as “unsubstantiated rumours and misinformation” surrounding the matter.

This came after WPC Augustine Henry executed a search warrant at the TTCB headquarters in Balmain, Couva, on May 8, to search for documents of “evidential value” which could assist them in their probe into alleged fraud-related offences.

The exercise was coordinated by Deputy CoP Suzette Martin and supervised by acting Asst Supt Stanley while officers from the Special Investigations Unit carried out the operation.

In the end, the police did seize some financial documents that might assist them with a matter concerning a former employee’s misappropriation of funds. The search lasted over six hours.

“There is no basis for any resignation on my part or on behalf of any official,” Bassarath said.

He confirmed that while the TTCB is fully cooperating with the police, he has not been interviewed by the authorities.

“As is publicly known, there is an ongoing police investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by a former employee of the TTCB. This matter was reported to the Fraud Squad,” he said.

He explained that recent police activity at the TTCB headquarters, including the collection of documents, was standard procedure and not targeted at any sitting board member.

“The actions taken by the police to obtain documentation from the TTCB offices formed part of standard investigative procedures… and not directed at any member.”

Bassarath stressed that the board's operations remain unaffected and continue as normal. He reaffirmed the board’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and the development of cricket nationwide.

“While unsubstantiated rumours and misinformation may attempt to cast doubt, I assure you and the public that the TTCB remains focused on its mandate. We will not be distracted by baseless claims,” he added.

With the investigation ongoing, Bassarath declined to comment further, saying it would be “entirely inappropriate and irresponsible” to engage with speculation or unsubstantiated claims being “circulate by individuals.”

He expressed confidence in the investigative process and said the TTCB remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance in the interest of national sport.

This SIU investigation is a result of the board’s former treasurer reporting to police in late 2023, that an approximate sum of $500,000 was misappropriated by an employee. The employee has since resigned.

The treasurer was eventually removed from his executive post in January 2024 after the board moved a vote of no confidence against him.

He appealed the decision but lost on the grounds that he breached his duty of confidentiality by reporting the matter to the police before TTCB completed its internal investigations, while also sharing information from an executive meeting with the media.