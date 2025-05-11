Trinidad and Tobago Legions cop inaugural Breakout League T20 final

TT Legions captain Joshua Da Silva with the West Indies Breakout T20 League trophy during the media interaction with the six captains at the Hilton Hotel, Port of Spain, on April 24. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago Legions copped the inaugural Cricket West Indies Breakout League T20 title after defeating Leeward Islands Thunder by 17 runs at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on May 10.

Sent in to bat, Legions posted a challenging total of 181/5 after 20 overs. In reply, Leewards showed grit in their chase but were restricted to 164/9 owing to target bowling from the Legions’ attack.

Openers Pooran and Jangoo put on a solid stance of 52 runs to give TT a positive start. The pair punished Leewards’ introductory bowlers all around the ground and showed intent on posting a strong opening partnership.

However, Leewards skipper Karima Gore tried his hand in the final power play over and was swiftly rewarded when Jangoo played into the hands of Mikyle Louis.

New batsman Navin Bidaisee and Pooran added 30 runs to their total before Bidaisee was caught out by Gore off Anderson Mahase’s slow left-arm spin.

Jyd Goolie faced two balls and departed without scoring, but Pooran stuck to the task. Legions’ Crystian Thurton also returned to the pavilion without scoring after facing just three balls.

With TT slipping to 83/4, skipper Joshua Da Silva (40 not out) joined Pooran in the middle and the pair repaired the innings. Pooran batted fearlessly and smashed four sixes and seven fours in his aggressive knock.

On the final ball of the 15th over, however, Pooran perished after a scintillating knock, smashing a quick-fire 73 runs from 44 balls. When he was dismissed, TT were 122/5.

With five overs remaining, Da Silva and Joshua James (26 not out) kept fireworks going with the bat, as they guided Legions to a formidable 181/5 from 20 overs.

Da Silva hit one six and four fours in his unbeaten knock of 40.

Topping the bowling for Thunder were Gore (2/22) and Micah McKenzie (2/29).

Set at 182 for victory with the inaugural Breakout League T20 title on the line, Leewards had an even better start than TT in the power play as openers Kofi James (63) and Jamie Cornelius (11) posted 57 runs for the first wicket; Cornelius caught by Joshua James off McKenny Clarke’s pace.

Kofi James was ruthless with the bat and made the Legions bowlers pay, punishing all bad balls. He and Jewel Andrew carried the score to 71 before the latter was caught by Mikel Govia off Bidaisee’s off-spin.

New batsmen Louis (one) did not last, as well as skipper Gore, who only scored five runs. At 89/4 after ten overs, and needing 92 runs from 60 balls, Leewards faced an uphill task while Legions battled to keep their batsmen at bay.

Off-spinner Goolie played an integral role with the ball as he removed Kofi James for 63, caught by Joshua James.

With TT regaining control of the contest, Goolie struck again as he had Mahase (four) trapped in front of his stumps.

At 115/6 after 14 overs, Thunder were in a bit of trouble in pursuit of their target. Eight runs later, Goolie kept within the wickets, this time, catching Giovante Depeiza (11) out off Clarke’s pace.

Needing 58 runs from the last five overs, hosts Legions pressed for the remaining wickets. Leewards’ Elroy Francis (23) and Cameron Pennyfeather (ten) bumped the score up to just over 150 runs, to take them to 155/7 after 18 overs.

With 27 runs to win, five came from the penultimate over, but not before Pennyfeather was bowled by Clarke to see Leewards stumble to 156/8.

With Francis and McKenzie (four not out) in the middle, they needed 22 from the final over, but TT would not have it, as Francis was caught behind by Da Silva off Johann Layne’s pace, with just two balls remaining.

In the end, TT restricted Thunder to 164/9, to earn victory.

Legions’ best bowler was Goolie (3/13) while Clarke (3/34) also bagged three, and Bidaisee 2/27.