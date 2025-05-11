The Blooming Art Show: A gentle reminder of nature’s glory

Artist Greer Jones-Woodham. -

DURING the dry season, when the hills turn brown and pink and yellow poui leaves fall, nature reminds us how much we take Trinidad and Tobago's green hills, colourful flora – and even life – for granted.

On April 29, the 101 Art Gallery in Newtown provided its own gentle reminder of nature’s glory in an exhibition called The Blooming Art Show. The exhibition, scheduled to last through May 10, served as a fitting tribute to the gallery’s late owner, Mark Perreira, who was shot dead in his Blanchisseuse home on December 19, 2022.

As a collection, most of the oil paintings here evoke the Caribbean's vivid colour and natural light. Few paintings in this exhibit feature people. Instead, the power in this art stems from the tone and mood constructed from light and how it falls on or wraps around flowers and trees.

Artists Tessa Alexander, Sarah Beckett, Bev Fitzwilliam Harries, Sarah Beckett, Karen de Verteuil, Greer Jones-Woodham, Randall Fulchan, Bunty O’Connor and Margaret Sheppard all have paintings or sculptures represented in this art show.

Paintings lining the gallery’s long narrow building on 84 Woodford Street create the feeling of walking down an outdoor path lined with startling flowers and trees. This is a place to ponder the beauty and meaning of nature and every artist’s unique style and treatment of light.

The images in Sarah Beckett’s art always gravitate towards the paintings’ edges. Dark, bold colours – ultramarine blue and rust – contrast with brilliant, white light penetrating the landscape.

Karen De Verteuil’s painting Tangled Garden features green and green-blue swinging pendulum plants drenched in warm, gentle light. Leaves spread like bird wings. The story here is the light wrapping around the plants or peeking through the plants to create tone and mood.

Four paintings of Macuna Bennettii, a red jade vine known as the New Guinea creeper, define Greer-Jones Woodham’s paintings. Pop-out panels in the centre of each painting create the illusion of three-dimensional images. The paintings, entitled Where Bois Canots Fall, feature heavy, red clusters of flowers hanging on trellises. Each painting creates a different perspective. The light filtering through the flowers and vines determines shades of reds and greens.

Many paintings of trees laden with flowers line the walkway of this gallery. Striking pink and yellow poui trees are especially popular subjects. Some paintings loom large, while miniature paintings call for closer scrutiny. Tiny butterflies or flowers hide in a corner of one of Sarah Beckett’s miniature paintings.

Randal Fulchan’s paintings defy convention. Pastel colours infuse Caribbean landscapes with the colours and style reminiscent of 19th-century French impressionism. In his paintings Morning of Grace and Home Where Butterflies Love, pastel peach, pink and powder blue form a soft contrast to the bold colours of a small house almost insignificant against the landscape. His paintings defy gravity. Nothing is anchored. Leaves blow in the breeze forcing a tree to sway drastically. The ground swirls. These paintings conjure up energy from that feeling of movement. Fulchan uses thick brush strokes to create texture.

Bev Fitzwilliams Harries’ pink poui trees flutter in the breeze forming a stark contrast against powder puff clouds. An old house in rust orange and pink stands in the background, but is not the focus of the painting.

Bunty O’Connor’s sculptures feature orange and yellow sculpted flowers that appear to rest in flower pots carved from rock. The glaze on the clay flower pots gives this illusion. Orange and yellow wild flowers that typically grow along the side of the road fill the clay pots.

The treatment of light in all of these paintings makes them subtle but profound works of art. These artists don’t juxtapose light with shadows. Instead, shades of light, where and how it falls define these paintings of flora.

Together, the paintings in this exhibition make a vivid statement about how light and colour create or enhance beauty, energy and life. Again, the exhibition is a fitting tribute to Mark Perreira, a reminder that life is precious, beautiful and ever-present.