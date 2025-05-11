Shallow: Windies Test captain to be named within the next week

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, right, and CWI vice-president Azim Bassarath. -

ST JOHN’S, Antigua: Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has revealed that within the next week a new West Indies Test captain will be named.

Dr Shallow made the announcement while speaking on WESN Tv’s Face of Sports show on May 9, where he admitted that he was impressed by the selection process being used to choose a new Test skipper.

His comments came after news broke earlier this week that Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, John Campbell, Jomel Warrican, Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves were the six candidates shortlisted to be interviewed for the Test captaincy.

Dr Shallow explained that Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe; chairman of CWI’s Cricket Committee, Enoch Lewis, head coach Daren Sammy and chief executive officer Chris Dehring, were responsible for conducting the interviews.

However, he said the recommendations for the Test captain would be made by Bascombe and Sammy.

“We are hopeful that by the end of next week the Board will receive recommendations for the Test captain.

“The last update that I got from the Director of Cricket is that the process is going pretty well,” Dr Shallow said.

“This is the very first time we are going through this sort of process of identifying a Test captain and it is commendable of the cricket heads to come up with this type of approach.”

The president admitted that while the selection process was rigorous, he said it gave candidates an insight as to what was expected of a West Indies captain.

“It is no secret, we are looking at about six players and what I want the public to understand is obviously, it is not just done with eyes on the Test captaincy only, it is actually a process going through where these people who are identified as potential leaders will be able to get a level of exposure of the requirements and the criteria that we look for in a player to appoint them as captain.

“The Test captain is a significant role. It’s not just cricket on the field, but they are representing the entire region off the field as well, so we want to give them an insight as to what is required of them when they are considered. There is even a psychometric test as one of the components of this whole process,” Dr Shallow pointed out.

“It is really impressive stuff by the technical team and hopefully, it can produce a very successful Test captain for us and hopefully, put the others who are up for consideration on a path that they would know what they need to do to be a captain in the future or whenever the opportunity arises.” CMC