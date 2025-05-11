Romany pips Waldron in exciting ECU 15K

Eastern Credit Union (ECU) 15K winner Nicholas Romany, left, with other winners in the annual ECU 15K and 5K road race at the La Joya Complex on May 11. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Long-distance runner Nicholas Romany defended his Eastern Credit Union (ECU) 15K title when he edged former Carifta champion Tafari Waldron in an exciting finish at the La Joya Complex in St Joseph on May 11.

The 15K formed part of the ECU's 35th Annual Road Race, and the top runners did not disappoint with just seven seconds separating first from third.

Romany stopped the clock at 50 minutes, 32 seconds (50:32) to take top spot, with his training partner Waldron coming an agonising second in 50:34. Experienced Kenyan runner Alex Ekesa also gave a strong challenge to the two frontrunners as he placed third in 50:39.

David Schweitzer placed fourth in 1:00:39, with veteran Curtis Cox placing fifth in 1:03:20.

On the women's side, Aniquah Bailey emulated Romany's feat when she defended her 2024 15K crown by crossing the line first in 1:06:23. Bailey's time was good enough for 12th place overall and saw her edging Teresa Otero (1:07:39) and Samantha Shukla (1:07:49) into second and third spots respectively in the women's category.

The 5K event, which began by the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground in Tacarigua and ended in La Joya, was dominated by TT junior athlete Darius Harding who claimed top honours in 15 minutes, 34 seconds (15:34). Christopher Mitchell placed second in 15:49, with Donnell Francis (15:56) and Keron Ali (15:57) placing third and fourth respectively.

The youthful Chennai Moore, 12, again gave a glimpse of her talent when she won the women's category of the 5K in 19:45. Moore placed 22nd overall.

Moore was almost two minutes faster than the next challenger in the women's category, with Arya Siewrattan (21:40) placing second. Adrianna Garcia (22:25) and Akeila Skeete (22:33) finished third and fourth respectively.