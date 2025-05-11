‘Put portraits of Trinidad and Tobago's first PM in every school’

Dr Eric Williams. -

REGINALD VIDALE, chairman of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee, wants portraits of Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister Dr Eric Williams to be placed in every school in the country.

He was delivering remarks at the committee’s 44th anniversary wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Dr Williams’ passing at the Milford Road Esplanade, Scarborough, Tobago, on May 10.

Williams, who was also Trinidad and Tobago’s first chief minister and premier, died on March 29, 1981. He is widely regarded as the Father of the Nation.

Directing his request to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Vidale alluded to the results of the April 28 general election in which the UNC-led coalition of interests won 26 seats while the PNM got 13 and the Tobago People’s Party, two.

He said he was particularly impressed by the many references made to Williams during and after the election.

“I was particularly happy when on listening to as many speakers as possible on as many broadcast frequencies the respect and dignity that they gave to the Father of the Nation and I would want to ask the Honourable Prime Minister to have her government respect and continue building upon the magnanimous contribution that Dr Williams made to our beloved nation of Trinidad and Tobago by having a portrait picture of Dr Williams placed in every school in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” Vidale said.

He recalled the former PNM government had built a cenotaph on Harris Promenade in San Fernando “and I ask that you continue giving the committee your government’s support in keeping the memory and legacy of the Father of the nation relevant and significant to the children of this nation.”

In his address, Vidale also wondered if there was merit in removing Christopher Columbus’s three ships from the coat of arms and replacing them with the steelpan.

The National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation)(Amendment) Bill, 2025, to give effect to the change, was passed by the House of Representatives on January 13 and in the Senate on January 21.

“In recent months, we have witnessed the alteration, some say advancement, of one of our national emblems, the coat of arms and with this monumental change after 62 years, I truly hope that with this change a chain of change can occur – change in our beautiful TT because of our deep introspection of the past, awareness as a people or our present and a passionate hope for a better, safer and prosperous future as a nation.”

During the ceremony, awards were presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development of Tobago over the years.

Former Bishop’s High School vice-principal Suzette James-Stewart received the Father of the Nation Medal of Honour (gold) posthumously while Kameel Ali, head of the Tobago Muslim community and well-known businessman/hotelier Sylvan Rollocks were awarded with the Medals of Honour (silver).

At the start of his remarks, Vidale again lamented the absence of several key figures from the annual celebration.

“Her Excellency, the President Christine Kangaloo ORTT has once again sent her regrets at not being able to attend. The Hon Kamala Persad-Bissessar SC was invited but no response was received and this is understood given the activities of the new government.

“Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was invited and sent regrets at not been able to attend. The Minority Leader Kelvon Morris spoke to me offering his regrets at not been able to attend. The political leader of the PNM Tobago Island Council Ancil Dennis was invited but the courtesy of a response was not forthcoming.”

TPP chairman Ann Natasha Second later brought greetings on behalf of Augustine and the administration.