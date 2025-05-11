Project Fusion Junction brings teen writers together

Students at the Project fusion Junction launch on May 2 at National Library and Information System Authority, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Gabriella Wyke

PROJECT Fusion Junction, a new international project for creative teens, kicked off at the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest.

The programme is in partnership with the Jamaica Book Festival and Fighting Words Northern Ireland, sponsored by the British Council.

In a news release on May 7, the Bocas Lit Fest said, Project Fusion Junction gives a diverse cohort of aspiring teen writers, illustrators, musicians and graphic designers — ages 14 to 18 — the opportunity to come together to create their own collaborative story in an ambitious jointly authored endeavour, culminating in a new multimedia online graphic novel.

The 2025 Bocas Lit Fest was held from May 1-4 in Port of Spain.

Participants for Project Fusion Junction will be selected from each territory through programmes run by the project partners: Fighting Words’ Write Club, applicants from the Jamaica Book Festival’s Young Writers Prize, and Servol with the Bocas Lit Fest. Selection will be based on applications demonstrating creative ability and/or potential as an emerging writer, artist, multimedia programmer, or musician (songwriter, composer, performer).

Professionals in the creative sectors of each country will be selected to work with the teens on a long-term basis and as guest facilitators for special workshops.

Attending the launch were Kathrine Johnson, project manager, cultural engagement at the British Council’s Kingston office; Latoya West-Blackwood, director of the Jamaica Book Festival; Jamaican High Commissioner to TT Natalie Campbell-Rodriques; and Vonroy Rochester, counsellor, Jamaica High Commission.

The release said, The British Council-supported opportunity aims to deepen skills in young people interested in creative career pathways such as fiction, new media, storytelling, art, illustration, music soundtracking, and web and graphic design.

Offering virtual and physical creative spaces and online collaboration, Project Fusion Junction also includes an international mentoring programme – a platform for conversations, workshops, and residencies that will be informed by professional writers, artists, musicians, and web and graphic designers from TT, Jamaica, and Northern Ireland. Experienced mentors will share ideas and skills from their creative careers to assist young people in navigating and exploring topical themes, issues, and stories of importance to them in each of the countries, with a focus on the importance of shared cultural expression and exchange.

The collaborative multimedia graphic novel will then be developed by 15 teenagers from each country, working closely together over the coming 12 months before the final online and published graphic novel and exhibition launches at the 2026 Bocas Lit Fest. Pop-up events and exhibitions will also take place in Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

Project Fusion Junction will also include significant adult figures in the literary and creative communities (representing literary fiction, crime writing, screen writing, illustration, graphic design, and music) in each country, to work with each other to guide the young participants. The project also allows these creative experts to collaborate with each other across borders.

Extempo artiste Kevan Calliste, the only person to win TT’s Junior Extempo Monarch three times, was the honorary guest at the launch. He said: “As an artiste and teacher, I am honoured to be a part of this project which provides so much inspiration and will have a life long impact on these youth.”

Melvina Hazard, children’s programming manager, Bocas Lit Fest, who presented the project said: “Project Fusion Junction is a critical intervention in a world that’s increasingly becoming more polarised. It encourages conversations and collaborations across borders from fresh, new perspectives. It will bring a diverse number of voices to tell a cohesive story, along a common theme. Bocas Lit Fest is always seeking to discover and develop new voices, giving them platforms to tell their own unique stories in forms and styles appealing to them and relevant to their situations.

“Hearing from and involving young people experiencing social exclusion will be an important part of Project Fusion Junction. Creating pathways is especially important for those talented young creatives whose experiences, communities, and cultures are often under-represented. They will see themselves and their ideas in this graphic novel created across our three countries. We hope that the young people will enjoy engaging with the project, being in control, and making their own decisions about the stories they want to tell and what’s important to them in the world at the moment.

“We are extremely grateful to the British Council for embracing and supporting our vision wholeheartedly, and look forward to partnering with Fighting Words and the Jamaica Book Festival for what I expect to be a spectacular outcome.”

West-Blackwood said the Jamaica Book Festival was proud to be part of “this bold experiment in shared storytelling and cultural exchange – one that aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture young talent and connect Jamaica to the world through literature and the arts.”

Aoife E Osborne, from Fighting Words NI said: “At Fighting Words NI, our mission is to unlock the joy and power of creative writing for children and young people. Project Junction Fusion will support young writers from across Northern Ireland to create, collaborate and connect on an international level. It is a truly unique opportunity for young writers across Northern Ireland to open new doors and share their own stories, experiences and perspectives. By exploring different forms of storytelling, crafting new work and publishing an online graphic novel, Project Junction Fusion celebrates everything that is magical and empowering about youth writing."

Damion Campbell – country director, Jamaica and the English speaking caribbean, The British Council, sponsor of the project, added: “It is wonderful to see this youth-led arts project launch today bringing a love of books, reading and storytelling from TT, Jamaica, and Northern Ireland together. Creative and professional development programmes for aspiring writers, illustrators and publishers is part of what we do in the professional literature sector at British Council, and it is great to see young people at the heart of this project creating future stories and sharing their ideas and creativity across cultures. We look forward to supporting the young people involved alongside local and international writers, artists, designers and musicians and supporting them in developing the tools to publish their own graphic novel.”