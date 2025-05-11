Police, Jabloteh remain in hunt for TTPFL top 3 finish

San Juan Jabloteh's Lindell Sween (2R) is celebrated for his 29th-minute goal against Eagles FC during the tier I TT Premier Football League match, on May 9, 2025 at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Phase II, La Horquetta. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

MISCELLANEOUS Police FC and San Juan Jabloteh remain in the hunt to secure a top-three finish in this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League tier one as they both notched crucial wins at La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Phase II on May 9.

Third placed Police (36 pts) kept on the heels of second-ranked MIC Central FC Reboot (37 pts) when they staved off a late fightback from Caledonia AIA to seal a 3-2 victory in the first match of the double-header.

Kareem Freitas put the servicemen ahead in the 13th minute while veteran Joevin Jones bagged a brace, in the 35th and 39th minutes, to propel Police to a solid 3-0 up at the half-time break.

The half-time talk seemed to work for Caledonia as Kiron Manswell pulled one back for them in the 55th. Caledonia continued to search for goals to reduce their deficit and were rewarded in the 90th minute from a late strike from Josiah Shade.

Their late, attacking theatrics in front of the Police goal in the dying moments did not materialise for Caledonia, as the servicemen arrested a well-deserved three points from the encounter.

Likewise, fourth-placed Jabloteh (35 pts), stayed close to the climbing Police outfit, as they earned a cool 3-0 triumph over the struggling Eagles FC (11 pts).

Young striker Lindell Sween put Jabloteh ahead in the 29th minute, and maintained the slim head heading into the break.

A late burst of energy from Elijah Seecharan in the second half saw him double Jabloteh’s lead in the 72nd. Seecharan put Eagles to rest in the 87th minute as he bagged his second to affirm a convincing 3-0 beating.

Despite the unstoppable Defence Force being crowned tier one champions last weekend with their unbeaten run of 18 matches so far, the race for the remaining top spots continues to heat up as teams aim for positive results from the remaining matches.

Up to press time on May 10, MIC Central FC Reboot were favoured to emerge victors over cellar-placed Point Fortin Civic (seven pts) when the two met at the Arima Velodrome from 5 pm.

The late fixture featured champions Defence Force up against sixth place Club Sando FC (28 pts).

On May 11, eighth placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (17 pts) take on ninth-ranked 1976 Phoenix FC (16 pts) at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 5 pm while AC Port of Spain (30 pts), fifth, battle tenth placed Prison Service FC (14 pts) from 7 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*18*16*2*0*67*17*50*50

Central FC*18*12*1*5*44*27*17*37

Police FC*19*11*3*5*57*36*21*36

Jabloteh*19*10*5*4*41*28*13*35

AC PoS*18*8*6*4*34*24*10*30

Club Sando*18*8*4*6*30*18*12*28

Caledonia*19*8*3*8*30*42*-12*27

La Horquetta Rangers*18*3*8*7*29*34*-5*17

1976 FC Phoenix*18*4*4*10*22*36*-14*16

Prisons FC*18*3*5*10*22*34*-12*14

Eagles FC*19*3*2*14*17*72*-52*11

Point Fortin Civic*18*3*1*14*15*43*-28*7