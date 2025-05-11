Petal the pet lamb

Petal the lamb is looking for a new home. - Photo by Elspeth Duncan

On March 9, a sheep belonging to an acquaintance gave birth to two lambs, one of which had a defective back left leg and was unable to stand and feed from her mother. Not wanting to euthanise her, and not having time to bottle feed her, my acquaintance sought my help in finding a foster. I put out a call on my Venus Doggess Of Love NGO (animal rescue/welfare) Facebook page and a friend responded, agreeing to foster.

She named her Petal, kept her indoors and bottle-fed her on goat milk until she had to leave the country for a few weeks. At this point, I took over fostering, keeping Petal indoors, as she was still quite tiny and required regular feeding. Her "bedroom" was a spacious metal dog cage in the living room. When not in it, she pottered around, every now and again dropping a puddle that was easily mopped up or blotted up with newspaper.

Quite quickly, she seemed to grasp the concept of placing (most of) her puddles on newspaper that I left on the floor – quite like a puppy becoming house trained. During the day, I took her outside to the back garden so that she could get familiar with grass. Although the dogs accepted her, I remained outdoors, supervising in the event that they inadvertently hurt or injured her through play. In order to spend as much time as possible outdoors with Petal, I strung up a hammock between the fence and a neem tree, under which I also set up a long Rubbermaid table. This became my outdoor office, at which I spent many hours with a laptop, coffee, water, and edibles.

Petal would be nearby, nibbling, but not yet able to eat vegetation. Two farmers used the same words to describe this activity – “She is practising.”

Cool breeze, fresh air and continuous bird song are excellent for work and creative inspiration. The peaceful aura that emanates from Petal as she nibbles nearby also adds to the therapeutic nature of my new outdoor office space. I recommend such natural, stress-free workspaces for increased national productivity.

Various people, having seen Petal on the Facebook page, expressed a desire to meet her. When a woman from Trinidad wrote to say that she was holidaying in Tobago and wanted to meet her, I decided to make an event of it and invite those who had indicated interest.

“Bring what you’re drinking and a beach chair to sit on,” I suggested. Petal Picnic #1 was born. Eleven of us gathered in the back yard, with chairs and coolers; a table cloth and feast of dips, chips and cookies turned my outdoor office table into a dining station.

With Petal nibbling nearby and mingling with guests, some of whom were excited to bottle feed her, it turned out to be a great social event.

To date, there have been three Petal picnics (PP).

PP#2 – three of us, playing cards, with refreshments, while Petal nibbled, gambolled and frolicked. PP#3 – ten of us, eating, drinking, chatting, laughing, while Petal and a recently-rescued pup (Zinnia), entertained themselves and enjoyed attention. Two young Irish guests declared that bottle feeding Petal was the highlight of their trip – at which their host shook his head: “I’ve shown them so many wild animals...yet they’re more excited about this lamb?”

Because I am the one who cares for and feeds Petal, she is extremely attached to me. She bawls loudly and incessantly if I leave her alone outdoors or with someone strange. Upon seeing me again, the crying stops. I am living the experience of "Mary had a little lamb," as she is my shadow. To wean her off of me, I will get her a lamb companion – female, as she should not mate when of age. Being pregnant, the weight would be too much for her to carry on her three legs.

Although being a tripod, she can run at top speed, jump, skip and sometimes scuttle sideways like a crab. Her left hind leg is used only for scratching.

Unfortunately, I cannot keep Petal, so I have put out a call for someone to adopt her. Her new home must be secure, with grass and preferably no dogs. She and her pal are to be pets only and are not for consumption.

Several people have reached out, some of whom sound suitable and genuine. Whoever ends up adopting Petal and pal will have gained real treasures!