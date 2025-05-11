Penny, Young extend Mother's Day greetings

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson and former prime minister Stuart Young paid tribute to the nation's mothers on May 11.

In a Facebook post, Beckles-Robinson said, "Today, I reflect on my mum's warm embrace and endless compassion, I am reminded of the special place mothers hold in our hearts."

This day, she continued, serves as a poignant reminder to express our love and appreciation for them.

"It is also a time to care for our children and show them just how much they mean to us.

"For me, today marks 23 years since I began celebrating this day without my beloved mother, the cornerstone of our household. Her dedication to capturing our family portraits each year reflected her immense love; she always ensured my siblings and I looked our best for those cherished moments."

She thanked all mothers in Trinidad and Tobago for their "unwavering love, care, and guidance."

In a separate post, Young said, "Mothers are the strength that hold families together, selflessly giving and ensuring the well being of all.'

The Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP added, "We celebrate our mothers and their unconditional love, sacrifices and support.

"I take the opportunity to publicly express my eternal gratitude to my mum for all that she has done for my family and for me and all that she continues to do. Thank you mum. I love you."

In a statement on May 11, the PNM said it celebrated the invaluable contribution of mothers everywhere.

"We are forever grateful for your love, sacrifice and devotion. Thank you for all the amazing things that you do today and always."