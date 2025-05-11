Man, 22, found dead in Penal

- File photo

A 22-year-old man was found dead in Penal on May 11.

According to police reports, information was received about loud explosions being heard at Harrilal Drive, Sunrees Road, Penal, around 7.35 am.

On arrival at the scene, officers found a man lying motionless on the ground with several gunshot wounds about his body.

He was wearing a black jersey and blue short pants.

The deceased was identified as Isiah Sorzano and was reported to be a labourer.

Investigations are ongoing.