Maloney teen fights for life after being shot in head

Zwade Alleyne, 17, a footballer at the Arima North Secondary School, was shot in the head at his Maloney Gardens home on May 10. -

Seventeen-year-old Zwade Alleyne is clinging to life after being struck by a stray bullet just a few feet from the front door of his apartment in Building 12, Maloney Gardens, on May 10.

Just days ago, the teenager was focused on preparing for his CXC exams, like many of his peers. Today, he lies on life support at the Arima General Hospital after being shot in the head on the night of May 10.

According to police reports, Alleyne, a student at Arima North Secondary, was liming with friends outside his home around 10.40 pm when gunmen entered the car park from the southern side of the building and opened fire indiscriminately.

Alleyne, who was standing on the third floor at the time, was struck in the head. Witnesses say he collapsed, briefly rose, and fell again. Neighbours rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital.

Officers from the Northern Division Task Force arrived at approximately 10:52 pm and recovered 15 spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Alleyne’s distraught mother, in a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday on May 11, Mother’s Day, offered a sliver of hope. “He is doing much better,” she wrote, as she continued her bedside vigil.

His football coach at Arima North Secondary, Wayne Sheppard, expressed deep frustration and sorrow when he spoke to Newsday on May 11. “Zwade was just being a teenager when the unthinkable happened,” Sheppard said.

The tragedy hits especially hard for Sheppard, who, less than a month ago, had also spoken publicly on the murder of 17-year-old Ezeikel Ramdialsingh, a former footballer of the school.

Reflecting on the state of society, Sheppard said, “The sad truth is, both of these boys were doing nothing I didn’t do at their age.

“The only difference is I was a teen in the 1980s.

“Back then, keeping a boy locked inside all day would’ve been called abuse.

“Now, it feels like the only way to keep them alive.”

He paused, then added solemnly, “Something is deeply wrong in this country. And if we don’t see it, if those in power, the government, the police, or whoever, don’t act urgently, what kind of future will we have?”

Calling Alleyne’s shooting “madness”, Sheppard held on to hope, even while acknowledging the difficult road ahead.

“We’re praying that he recovers fully. But even if he survives, what kind of future does he face without the chance to complete his education? It’s draining. Truly draining. And it’s not just about poor choices—this is a war zone for boys simply trying to live their lives. Are we really just living by luck and chance now?”

Ramdialsingh was killed on April 15 and had been operating a car wash at his family home in Phase Four, La Horquetta. He had just returned from a political meeting and was liming with friends outside a nearby shop when gunmen opened fire.

“These boys weren’t doing anything wrong,” Sheppard insisted. “Zwade was standing outside his apartment. Ezekiel was liming with friends. Neither of them was involved in crime. But they still paid the ultimate price, or, in Zwade’s case, nearly did.”

Sheppard described Alleyne as a laid-back but determined young man. “He really pushed himself last year. I saw him working hard to shake off the lazy label. He started in the semifinal match when we won the Eastern Intercol title—and he was only 15 then. He had even been part of the national training pool.”

Lasana Liburd, director of football at Arima North Secondary, also extended his support and sympathy to Alleyne’s family. “Zwade played for the school for three years, from Under-14 to the Premier Division,” Liburd shared. “He was part of our E-Zone Intercol champion team in 2023, and he also helped us win the E-Zone Under-16 League and Knockout titles that same year.”

Liburd described him as a passionate footballer and a dedicated student-athlete. Reflecting on the recent tragedies, he acknowledged the psychological toll on students and staff alike.

“Our school counsellors are doing their best,” he said. “But the reality is, many of our boys come from high-risk communities. Incidents like these aren’t rare. It’s hard to keep them focused on their goals when violence is always just around the corner.”