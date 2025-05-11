Lilliput, Noble Douglas mark milestones with music, dance

Choreographer Noble Douglas, centre, will celebrate 40 years of the Noble Douglas Dance Company. -Photo by Maria Nunes

IN less than one week, Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s will come alive with more than just music and dance. It will resonate with legacy.

The Lilliput Children’s Theatre marks its 50th year, and the Noble Douglas Dance Company (NDDC) celebrates 40 years of artistic excellence. To honour these extraordinary milestones, the companies will host A Noble Celebration – a gala and matinee performance directed by longtime collaborator Wendell Manwarren, showcasing signature works, inter-generational storytelling and tributes to pioneers who helped shape these institutions.

Scheduled for May 17 at 7 pm, with a follow-up matinee on May 18 at 6 pm, the event will feature returning NDDC veterans and emerging talent performing pieces that reflect the companies’ long-standing values of discipline, joy, and a commitment to TT’s creative spirit. At the heart of the event are four individuals who will be honoured for their dedication and impact: Martina Laird, Kevin Jack, Sian Aboud and Allan Balfour.

At the centre of it all is Noble Douglas herself, the mentor, choreographer and teacher whose vision nurtured thousands of young creatives over the past five decades. Reflecting on the milestone, Douglas expressed gratitude for longevity in an environment where “many things in TT have a short shelf life.”

“I'm proud that we have been around for such a long time. And it’s people like Wendell Manwarren and Merryl Mahabir who have stayed with us all these years, helping to bring our visions to life.”

Douglas saw the awards as more than just accolades. They were also acknowledgements of enduring commitment.

“Kevin Jack is a trooper, a real stalwart. Allan Balfour always answers the call and delivers something brilliant. Sian Aboud gave selflessly as a parent and remains involved.

“At seven years old she and wrote and directed her first play with our first class of Lilliputians. It's incredible to see how much she has achieved since then and it makes me very proud knowing that our Lilliputians can attain such greatness.”

Lilliput began in 1975 under the name Rounders with founding members Douglas and the late playwright Tony Hall at the helm. The group became a creative haven where young people could express themselves freely and develop confidence through performance, guided by the philosophy that theatre was a way to teach children about themselves, their culture and their community.

In 1985, Douglas founded the Noble Douglas Dance Company to meet the needs of her advanced students who had “aged out” of Lilliput but still wanted to grow as performers. NDDC became a professional dance company rooted in the Graham technique but was highly influenced by the Caribbean.

Over the years, the company toured internationally and collaborated with major choreographers, developing a solid reputation.

And the award goes to...

Receiving the Noble Douglas-Lilliput Vanguard Award for excellence in theatre arts will be UK-based Trinidadian actress Martina Laird.

“I think my parents, who knew I loved dance and acting, wanted a social and creative outlet for me. We kids were allowed to have fun and at the same time were taught the value of structure and training. We learnt the discipline of working towards performances and the joy of sharing our work. We were encouraged creatively to find our own expression and to embrace the many aspects of the culture around us.”

At just ten, Laird wrote and directed a Trinidadian adaptation of popular fairytales for the annual showcase. Douglas and Hall embraced and encouraged her creativity, leading her to develop a full script that involved everyone in the group.

“This lens has remained a central focus in my writing now and the piece that is currently in development. It has anchored me in this precarious profession because it gave me a deeply rooted sense of self and my cultural belonging.”

Laird went on to study drama in the UK and has built an illustrious career across theatre, television, and film. She has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre, and starred in the live action film of The Little Mermaid. Yet, for all her success abroad, she says this award carries particular emotional weight.

“I have to admit, when I first heard that I was to receive this award I had a bout of impostor syndrome. Noble and the team at Lilliput are heroes of mine. Noble, Wendell, all of them are such vital parts of Trinidad culture, invest so deeply and maintain such excellence. Noble and this group are essential parts of what created my artistic identity. It felt a lot to me to be numbered amongst them.

“But what a wonderful thing to be remembered by those who are your original inspiration and to be told that memory matters to them. I shall carry this award close to my heart always.”

Dancer Kevin Jack and choreographer Allan Balfour will both receive The Noble Douglas Dance Company Legacy Award for excellence in dance, choreography and teaching.

Jack first encountered the company after relocating from Tobago and joining a performance with Metamorphosis Dance Company. NDDC’s Denise Dickson approached him backstage and invited him to join the company as an apprentice, which led him to be a longstanding performer and eventually a teacher at both NDDC and Lilliput.

“This experience has not only enhanced my confidence and communication abilities but has also reinforced my commitment to using the arts as a tool for education, empowerment, and cultural expression.”

He thanked Douglas for believing in him as well as Andre Largen, Charlene Harris and all who gave him support, guidance, and encouragement.

“Receiving this award is both an honour and a deeply meaningful affirmation of the journey I have undertaken with Lilliput and NDDC. It represents not only recognition of my contributions, but also the countless hours of dedication, growth, and collaboration that have defined my experience.

“This acknowledgement reinforces the value of creative work and community engagement and inspires me to continue investing in the development of young people and in the cultural life of our society.”

Balfour’s journey with the company began over 30 years ago, after a friend invited him to observe a rehearsal. He joined and never looked back.

He said Douglas trained them in the Graham technique, which she learned when she attended the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance, and it gave her students a lot of strength and potential to dance at a high level. That was why many of the dancers who left NDDC graduated into top companies abroad.

Balfour’s choreographic work, particularly the piece Red Clay, became a standout in NDDC’s repertoire. He also represented TT in international workshops and performances, including a stint in London’s The Lion King.

“There’s a magic that happens when you perform and the public receives it in a certain way. The beauty of art is that it can impact the general population and even steer narratives, convey messages, make people think and bring them joy and happiness. I’m privileged to be part of that”

He added that he was humble and grateful to be receiving the award.

“We don’t do it for accolades. You just put in the hard work and do it because you have a God-given talent, you have the potential and you try to reach higher. I’m quite honoured and grateful that the committee would consider me.”

Sian Aboud will be presented with The Noble Douglas-Lilliput Patron of the Arts Award.

Aboud’s behind-the-scenes commitment helped sustain the company in practical, essential ways. She said receiving the award meant a lot to me because she hoped it would increase the exposure of Lilliput Theatre and encourage other parents to get their children involved.

“My eldest daughter, Emily, studied for a degree in mechanical engineering and then quickly moved into Theatre Direction. Lilliput has, therefore, given her a passion for life and started her career in the arts.

“All three of my daughters were involved in every production they could be in while at university and beyond. Through Lilliput, they all learned how to express themselves with confidence and style in any room, and that benefits them every day.”

A Noble Celebration is the first in a series of anniversary activities planned throughout the year. There will also be a commemorative t-shirt designed by Peter Minshall available for purchase, an archival photography exhibit will highlight key moments from the past 50 years, a masterclass series and the launch of four scholarships to support young performers in both theatre and dance.

For the thousands of students, teachers, parents and patrons who have passed through Lilliput and NDDC, A Noble Celebration is more than a show. It is a reunion, a reflection and a reminder of what can happen when creativity is nurtured with care and purpose.