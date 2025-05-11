Indian Caribbean Museum of Trinidad and Tobago reopens

Students of Mc Bean Hindu School discuss some the displays at the opening of the Indian Caribbean Museum. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

A powerful narrative of endurance, culture and identity unfolds in Waterloo – not in words, but through artifacts, photographs and the preserved echoes of generations past. The Indian Caribbean Museum of Trinidad and Tobago, under the stewardship of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), has officially reopened its doors this May in celebration of Indian Heritage Month and the 180th anniversary of Indian arrival in TT.

Founded in 2006, the museum was originally housed in the old Waterloo Hindu Primary School. Its transformation into a cultural institution stemmed from a pressing need to preserve the heritage of Indian indentured immigrants and their descendants.

“It was seen at that time, that there was a need to preserve Indian heritage and the culture of Indians,” said Donell Jugmohan, executive member of the SDMS, newly appointed chairman of the museum and principal of Mc Bean Hindu School. “This was now a space that Maha Sabha had to create an avenue for the preservation of artifacts, paintings, pictures."

Jugmohan explained that the museum is a view into the past that will help us to prepare for the future. “We have to understand what our past was like, what our ancestors went through, how we got to this part of the world, what were the situations that led us to be the kind of people that we are today and what are some of the practices that we continue to hold close to.”

Shuttered during the covid19 pandemic, the museum’s original building fell into disrepair, prompting a relocation to a more spacious annex. But the changes go beyond bricks and mortar – the entire layout has been redesigned to tell a story.

“The mere way in which the museum layout is, it tells the story from the beginning,” Jugmohan explained. “From India, then it goes to the journey – The Fatel Razack, the immigration documents, the kala pani (black water), life in the estates, life in yesteryears… all these are documented in photographs and so on.”

The updated and chronologically arranged space also includes sections such as the

Vivah Sanskar section (the Hindu wedding ceremony) and a re-creation of a traditional home filled with traditional household items. “All of the items here are sectionised – there’s a section for each of the artifacts and it is well laid out and easily visible. Our children and the wider community would not have known the origin of these pieces.” He further pointed out that some of the household items, ceremonies and rituals have been preserved from time immemorial.

Another highlight of the museum is the Isaiah Boodhoo Art Gallery, home to approximately 108 works by the renowned local artist. “We also have a section where young artists can now present their work to the community,” emphasising that the museum is not just about history – it is a living space for cultural growth and creative expression.

Since its reopening last week, hundreds of students have already visited, with many more scheduled to do so this week. “This is a place where students and adults can come, look at these artifacts, and get lots of information, help in their studies… and the tour is free in May,” he said.

However, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha is considering a small entrance fee in the future to assist with maintenance costs, acknowledging the high expense of running such an institution.

This year, as we celebrate 180 years since the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers to Trinidad, the SDMS’ theme is Resilience to Triumph. According to Jugmohan, “The triumph here is we are a resilient people, we keep and preserve our culture and this has helped us to become a better people. We came from a different land and after 180 years we have, through the hardship, risen above that to some of the most educated, well-rounded individuals in society.”

Looking ahead, the museum plans to expand digitally. “We are hoping to get our website back up, to have digital displays and some interactive pieces.” Plans for a Facebook page are also underway to keep the public informed and engaged.

Importantly, the museum welcomes donations of artifacts, cash, and kind. “If anyone is interested in donating artifacts to the museum, we will really appreciate that,” he urged.

As Indian Heritage Month unfolds, Jugmohan hopes the museum becomes more than just a field trip destination. “Museums are very, very important to preserve our rich culture and our past. Without the past, we cannot look towards a future.”