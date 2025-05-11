Cultural icon Wendy Kalicharan legacy lives on

Andrew Kalicharan, the eldest son of South mas bandleader Wendy Kalicharan, grieves over her coffin outside the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, Coffee Street, San Fernando following the funeral service on May 10. - Photo by Innis Francis

Co-founder of Kalicharan Mas, Wendy Kalicharan’s greatest legacy was being a mother to everyone who knew and loved her.

This was the tribute paid to Kalicharan by her son Aaron as he delivered the eulogy at her funeral at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando on May 10.

Kalicharan, 76, died at her San Fernando home on May 8 after a long battle with cancer.

Mother’s Day is on May 11.

As he spoke, Aaron wished her “Happy Mother’s Day.”

He recalled many times during his life, Kalicharan would reach out to him when he needed it most.

Aaron added those occasions happened in both his youth and when he was an adult.

“She reached out to me.”

He told members of the congregation, “If you have a mother, reach out to her.”

Aaron advised them to do so, even if their mothers had died.

“Talk to her silently.”

Aaron said the entire Kalicharan family will miss her but no one more than his father Ivan.

He added they were married for 60 years.

“A true testament of love.”

Aaron also urged mothers to reach out to their children as well and tell them how much they are loved.

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris said Kalicharan’s death made him reflect on his relationship with his own parents.

He told the congregation, his mother often reminds him that despite his position as mayor, she and his father remain his top priority.

“No one will ever replace our parents in our lives. Position is nothing in the eyes of God. In the eyes of God, we are all equal.”

Parris said San Fernando is forever in the debt of the Kalicharan family for the contribution they made over the years to its culture and in particular, Carnival.

He recalled a recent meeting of the San Fernando City Corporation where councillors discussed ways to honour people who have contributed to the city’s development over the years.

Parris disclosed there was unanimous support for a proposal to name one of the stands at Skinner Park after Wendy and Ivan Kalicharan.

Other people paying tribute to Kalicharan remembered her as someone who showed young women they could play mas fully clothed and have a good time.

They also spoke about her being someone who always supported friends and family, no matter what personal challenges she was facing.

Among those who attended the service were Trade, Investments and Tourism Minister Kama Maharaj and former San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello.

Kalicharan Mas was founded by Wendy and Ivan in 1983 and based at Harris Street, San Fernando. Kalicharan Mas has a rich history.

The band has won 31 San Fernando Band of the Year titles, with the most recent victory being in this year’s Carnival with its presentation Aroma.

Kalicharan Mas has come to be known for its elaborate and innovative costumes and its strong ties to the south Trinidad Carnival scene. The Kalicharan family has played a significant role in shaping the Carnival landscape of San Fernando.

Two of Wendy and Ivan’s children, Aaron and Ayana, have continued the family tradition by leading the band.