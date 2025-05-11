Concacaf boss praises TTFA for 'putting football first'

TTFA president Kieron Edwards (R) presents Concacaf president Victor Montagliani with a customised TT football jersey during a courtesy call at the Piaro International Airport on May 11. Photo by Roneil Walcott -

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has credited TTFA president Kieron Edwards and his executive for their efforts in furthering the interests of Trinidad and Tobago football.

Montagliani was greeted by Edwards and members of the TTFA executive during a courtesy call at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on May 11. Montagliani commended Edwards and his executive for the progress they have made since being elected to office last April, and expressed Concacaf's desire to help TT to get back to football's biggest stage.

"It's great to see football (playing). First of all, your league is back. The national team is progressing. Obviously, you've got some big matches coming up. Qualifying for the Gold Cup was big," Montagliani said.

Since assuming Concacaf presidency in May 2016, Montagliani said his organisation's philosophy has always been one of putting football first and is pleased to see the Edwards-led TTFA following suit.

"There's always a lot of white noise in football. Yes, we have to deal with some of that. But 'football first' is making every decision in the best interest of football. What I'm happy to see is that Kieron has done that. In short order as president, in leading the organisation, they have taken steps forward in all facets of the game.

"Obviously, competitions is the obvious one, but there is also club licensing, coaching education with the convention. I think the base has really been set for what I think is the revitalisation of (TT) to get back to what I know all of you think is your rightful place in football, which is to ultimately be in the World Cup."

Last December, the TTFA announced that its "A" licence coaching certification had received official recognition by the Concacaf Coaching Convention (CCC), which will allow any TTFA "A" licence holder to coach in any other member association which is a member of the CCC.

Meanwhile, TT's top-flight professional league, the TT Premier Football League, is nearing the end of its third season after commencing in March 2023 under the then Fifa-appointed normalisation committee.

In the immediate future, for Soca Warriors and their head coach Dwight Yorke, a busy period is anticipated over the next several weeks as TT will compete in the invitational Unity Cup in London from May 27-31, play two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification matches in June and also participate in the June 14-July 6 Gold Cup. The Soca Warriors are grouped with Haiti, Saudi Arabia and the US for the Gold Cup.

"TT also wants to be one of the key players in Concacaf on the field. That's what I think every football fan in this country wants and I know Kieron wants it," Montagliani said.

"You know what, I think it's good for Concacaf when those aspirations are there and those aspirations are met, so I'm very pleased, not only to visit, but to come and give the unconditional support to Kieron, his leadership and his team to help in any way we can to push football forward for the TTFA."

Edwards and Montagliani exchanged tokens of appreciation, with Montagliani receiving a customised TT football jersey ad TTFA president receiving a Concacaf pennant.

"Our one Concacaf vision is that we're stronger as one together. The TTFA plays a strong part in that and your leadership does as well," Montagliani told Edwards, as the pair exchanged pleasantries.

Montagliani was scheduled to attend TTPFL matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on May 11, and was also expected to visit the Home of Football in Couva on May 12. Both Edwards and Montagliani are expected to attend Fifa's 75th Ordinary Congress in Paraguay on May 15.