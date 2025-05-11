Catholics celebrate day of worship, healing at Oval

The great choir of the Catholic Church of TT was accompanied by the steelpan during the 2025 Eucharistic Congress on May 10 at the Oval in Port of Spain. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Thousands of Roman Catholics gathered at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, for a day of worship, praise, spiritual healing and fellowship during the culmination of the Eucharistic Congress 2025 on May 10.

The congress, in honour of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope, included ten days of prayer, adoration and communion as the monstrance, used to display the Eucharist for adoration, and a pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fatima travelled across the country.

Speaking at the Oval, Archbishop Jason Gordon explained the statue was with the Eucharist during the journey as Jesus’ mother Mary, was “the first tabernacle” since she was the first to contain Him.

“Where she is, her Son is also. Where she goes, she clears a way in the hearts of the people for us to open our hearts for her Son.”

He said it had been a week of grace, but that day was also one of mercy, when people could open their hearts wide to receive the blessings of the love of God.

He said it was an opportunity to raise their faith to a new level. He encouraged the audience to believe first and promised they would then see God’s blessings and that He was with them.

“That’s why I want you to believe it, because then you will see it. Then the faith will rise. Then amazing things will happen. Then lives will change. Then miracles will happen. You have to believe it, then you will see it.”

Gordon said some people did not believe God was relevant to their lives. They had a small God, but his God was bigger than the heavens and the earth, and beyond the cosmos.

“How big is your God? Come to the big God today believing that God is with us, expecting that God will do amazing things, knowing that we together here are the Body of Christ, and we will see things that we have not seen before, and experience in our hearts things that we have not experienced before.”