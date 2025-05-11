Army whip Club Sando in TTPFL, Molino joins Joevin on 16 goals

Defence Force's Kaihim Thomas is slide tackled by a Club Sando player in a TTPFL match on May 10 at the Arima Velodrome. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

NEWLY crowned Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League champions Defence Force stretched their unbeaten run to 19 matches when they got a 3-0 victory over the sixth-placed Club Sando at the Arima Velodrome on May 10.

It was the Army/Coast Guard combination's 17th league win this campaign and pushed their tally to 53 points with three matches remaining.

With the league title already decided, the race for the tournament's golden boot is certainly heating up. Defence Force captain and Soca Warriors playmaker Kevin Molino scored a double as he notched goals in the 29th and 59th minutes, with striker Isaiah "Bongo" Leacock adding the third goal in the 89th minute.

With his brace, Molino took his tally to 16 league goals, joining Miscellaneous Police FC's Joevin Jones atop the league's scoring charts. Meanwhile, Leacock's late strike took him to 15 goals and keeps him within striking distance of Jones and Molino.

In the first game of the Arima double-header, second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (40 points) put on an attacking exhibition as they hammered the cellar-placed Point Fortin Civic 6-0.

The "Couva Sharks" jumped put to a 2-0 halftime lead, with goals from veteran flanker Tyrone Charles in the 17th minute and Malik Mieres in the 29th.

Playmaker John-Paul Rochford made it three in the 49th minute, while Civic added to their woes when Jabari Watson netted an own goal in the 52nd minute. The Central team put the icing on the cake late in the clash as Kadeem Corbin scored in the 71st minute, before Jameel Neptune rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute as the team secured their 13th win of the campaign.

On May 11, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were scheduled to face 1976 FC Phoenix at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, with Prisons scheduled to meet outgoing champs AC Port of Spain in the second game of a double-header.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*19*17*2*0*70*17*53*53

Central FC*19*13*1*5*50*27*23*40

Police FC*19*11*3*5*57*36*21*36

Jabloteh*19*10*5*4*41*25*16*35

AC PoS*18*8*6*4*34*24*10*30

Club Sando*19*8*4*7*30*21*9*28

Caledonia*19*8*3*8*30*42*-12*27

La Horquetta Rangers*18*3*8*7*29*34*-5*17

1976 FC Phoenix*18*4*4*10*22*36*-14*16

Prisons FC*18*3*5*10*22*34*-12*14

Eagles FC*19*3*2*14*17*72*-55*11

Point Fortin Civic*19*3*1*15*15*49*-34*7