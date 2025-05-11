Alexander: No CoP, no problem

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, right, and Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin, left, present trophies to the march past winners during the Police Sports Day on May 10 at St James Barracks. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE tenure of suspended Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher’s (CoP) is set to expire on May 14 and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has expressed confidence that the Police Service’s executive is fully capable of stepping up and effectively managing operations in the absence of a formally appointed successor.

Alexander spoke to the media at the TTPS' 102nd sports and family day held at the Police Training Academy Recreational Grounds in St James on May 10.

He said he had not formally met with acting CoP Junior Benjamin because of some minor setbacks.

"There was some delay in dividing the ministries and as soon as that is done, I will know exactly what my responsibilities are."

Alexander said he hoped to meet with Benjamin as early as May 11.

Asked what specific resources he would give the police to aid in their crime-fighting, Alexander said, "Of course I will have my opinions. But I want to meet with all the people involved to make it easier to treat with."

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she and her security minister would aim to decrease crime within six months.

Asked what his plans were to do such, Alexander said, "Like I said before, let me meet with all the agencies. I have my opinions and my ideas, but let me meet with them so these ideas can be in sync with each other to ensure progress."

Alexander said the jump from a senior police officer to a minister was not as large as one might think.

"It's not really a big adjustment per se, I continue serving the people. I left serving the people and I have continued serving them.

"I just want to see the police service to win and do well."

Benjamin said Alexander had the police service's full support.

When asked whether Alexander's previous role as a senior superintendent might lead to bias in favour of the police, Benjamin dismissed such claims.

"The minister has always been a person who is very fair across the board. I am certain that he will ensure that it is about TT and that his ministry ensures safety and security.

"We just continue to do our part to make the space safer every day."

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, advised police that there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charge against Harewood-Christopher who was suspended from active duty by the Police Service Commission in early February, pending the outcome of a police investigation relating to the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

102 years of working and playing hard

Before the formalities of the interviews began, the atmosphere at the Police Training Academy was electric, as 21 bands took part in the march past competition.

Most bands chose to poke fun at Alexander's viral video on social media during the election campaign of, "What is a community centre? It is a centre for the community!"

Alexander did not shy away from the fun, laughing at every opportunity it was mentioned or portrayed.

For digital content, Newsday asked Alexander to recreate the viral video by saying, "What is a TTPS sports and family day? It is a sports and family day for the TTPS."

Each band had three days of practice ahead of the sports day. While some did not take the competition as seriously as others, the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) put on a well-choreographed performance.

Their performance started with a skit of Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes being in a community, interviewing the "community leader."

In the background, individuals suspected of engaging in illegal activities were seen in the community centre.

However, gunshots sent everyone fleeing in panic.

The marching then began. The group kept perfect time, flawlessly stepping to a variety of rhythms and melodies.

Their performance gave them the overall win on the day and their fourth consecutive title.

In second was the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch while third went to the Southern Division.

Benjamin said he and his executive were proud of the officers for their hard work over the last four months.

"We have encountered great challenges, nevertheless, because of our great level of resilience and commitment to security, we have overcome them."

He urged the crowd and officers to continue with the spirit of resilience, as it would carry them throughout the year.

He thanked the police for their commitment to duty and their family members for allowing them to be a part of the service.

"We will continue to serve this country with distinction and assure you that TT will be safe again."