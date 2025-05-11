AG: Government reviewing Industrial Court judges’ contracts

The Industrial Court in Port of Spain. -

THE government has moved to reassess recent appointments to the Industrial Court and the Special Tribunal made by the former administration, the Office of the Attorney General said on May 10.

In a statement, the AG's office said there was a need for broader representation, particularly from the labour movement.

The statement said the cabinet at its first meeting on May 8, agreed to revisit the recommended appointments, which were set to take effect from May 7 to June 30

“This government believes that the composition of the court should reflect the viewpoints of a wider range of persons including, most importantly, members of the labour movement. The cabinet has agreed to reconsider new long term appointments with this perspective in mind,” the statement said.

To ensure that the work of the court is not disrupted during the review process, the AG’s office said President Christine Kangaloo has granted a short-term extension for current members.

The extension allows the Court and Tribunal to continue functioning without interruption as the government deliberates on a revised slate of nominees.

The Industrial Court currently comprises 25 judges, including the president, vice president, chairman of the Essential Services Division and other members.

Under the current legal framework, all judges except the president are appointed by the cabinet for terms of three to five years. The president of the Industrial Court is appointed by the president following consultation with the chief justice.

Former labour minister in the PNM government Stephen Mc Clashie was quoted in another newspaper confirming that the former PNM cabinet renewed a number of judges in the Industrial Court.