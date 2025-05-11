10 babies born on Mother's Day

Arima General Hospital. - File photo

Mother’s Day, May 11, brought double joy to families and communities across Trinidad and Tobago as ten babies were born at hospitals across the nation.

At the Eastern Regional Health Authority, a girl and a boy were born. The North West Regional Health Authority reported three births, all girls. In the South West Regional Health Authority, a girl and a boy were delivered. The North Central Regional Health Authority celebrated the arrival of three baby girls.

In a media release, Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe extended warm Mother’s Day greetings to mothers across the country.

“As we celebrate this special occasion, it is my distinct pleasure, as Minister of Health, to extend heartfelt wishes to all mothers and, by extension, to all women. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Bodoe also highlighted the historic moment of national leadership, noting that, for the first time in the country, all women lead.

He recognised President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson as exceptional individuals whose leadership reflects the strength, resilience, and influence of women in TT.

He reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to prioritising women’s health and ensuring that every citizen receives quality, accessible, and equitable healthcare services.

“Today, we also celebrate the joy of new life and extend special recognition to the mothers who gave birth on this remarkable day. To all our mothers, whether celebrating as new parents or seasoned nurturers, we salute you. Thank you for your love, strength, and unwavering care. Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at the Ministry of Health.”