Woman's screams scare off bandits

An Arouca woman’s screams scared off her would-be bandits who tried to rob her moments after she parked her car.

Around 8.45 pm on May 8, the woman, who was driving a grey Nissan Sentra, stopped on Second Street, Canefarm.

A man in a yellow hoodie with a gun approached her as soon as she switched off the car and got out.

He pointed the gun at her and demanded she give him her keys.

The man’s accomplice then pushed past the woman, opened the car door and sat in the driver’s seat.

The woman, fearful for her life, began to scream and both suspects ran off.

They got into grey Nissan Tiida waiting nearby and escaped.

Meanwhile, a St Joseph man had no such luck as he and a female friend were left stranded on the Foreshore after an early morning robbery.

The duo were sitting in a white Nissan Tiida at the side of the Audrey Jeffers Highway at around 1.30 am on May 9.

Three men, one of whom had a gun, approached them and announced a robbery.

They stole the man’s bag with $3200 in it, his wallet and his Samsung A05 cell phone before ordering them out of the car and driving off with it.

The victim told police the bandits followed a black SUV which appeared to be driven by an accomplice.

PC Pariag of the St James Police Station has been assigned to investigate the robbery.