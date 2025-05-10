Westmoorings woman stabbed by stepfather

- File photo

A Westmoorings woman is fighting for her life after her male relative repeatedly stabbed her during a fight.

Police say the 26-year-old was at her St Anthony’s Drive home on May 8, when she got into an argument with her relative around 9.30 pm.

The suspect took up a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

He then fled, and the woman’s brother took her to the St James Medical Infirmary.

The victim remains in critical condition at hospital.

Police have not yet been able to locate the suspect.

PC Jack from the Four Roads Police Station is leading the investigation.