Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival returns with renewed focus on Caribbean voices

Director Damian Marcano and the cast of Chee$e and the 2022 TT Film Festival. -

After a year-long hiatus, the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), one of the Caribbean’s most influential platforms for regional cinema, is making a dynamic return in 2025 under new leadership – and it’s calling on Caribbean filmmakers to submit their work for this year’s showcase.

In a media release, award-winning filmmaker and new festival director, Mariel Brown says she is heartened by the response to the festival’s return from filmmakers, audience members and supporters of the TTFF. “It feels like there is genuine excitement and energy around this year’s festival,” she said, remarking that supporters have been reaching out to her and the TTFF Advisory Group to express their excitement at the festival’s presence.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response so far. Submissions are up by 40 per cent compared to the last submission period in 2023,” Brown said. “We’re on track to receive over 340 submissions, a clear sign that Caribbean storytelling is burgeoning.”

Under the management of Savant Ltd, the revitalised TTFF is placing a bold emphasis on regional identity and diversity. A new programming team has been appointed, with a clear mandate to spotlight films from the English, Spanish, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean, the release said.

“We are unapologetically Caribbean,” Brown affirmed. “It’s a declaration which underscores the chutzpah and dynamism of the developing Caribbean film scene over the last decade and a half and the festival’s role within it.”

Brown stressed the importance of representation and visibility for Caribbean people, noting that local audiences have long consumed international content without seeing themselves reflected on screen.

“There’s something deeply powerful about seeing – and hearing ourselves, our language, our music – our lives portrayed in authentic ways.

“That’s what TTFF has always championed: telling our stories to our community, for our community.”

This year’s festival, its 19th edition, will feature 80 films, each screened at least twice to maximise audience engagement and ensure filmmakers receive the exposure they deserve.

The festival will run from September 24-30 in Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

In a move to deepen its regional and international impact, TTFF has also brought on an advisory group comprising leading creative and industry professionals, including: Melanie Archer – award-winning designer and curator (TT), Leslie Fields-Cruz – executive director of Black Public Media (USA), Kareem J Mortimer – executive producer and award-winning filmmaker (The Bahamas/ USA) Renee Robinson – international film industry expert and former film commissioner (Jamaica) and Donna N Thomas – senior business consultant (TT), the release said.

“These are people with deep roots in film, design, business, and international markets. Their expertise is helping to shape the future of the festival,” Brown said.

Since its founding in 2005 by film historian, academic and producer Dr Bruce Paddington, TTFF has remained committed to showcasing Caribbean cinema. It has been instrumental in launching the careers of many of the region’s acclaimed filmmakers, such as Jamaica’s Storm Saulter and Gabrielle Blackwood; Kareem Mortimer and Maria Govan from The Bahamas, Bruno Mourral (Haiti), Vashti Anderson (TT/ USA), Ian Harnarine (TT/ Canada) and Damian Marcano (TT).

“In a very real way, the TTFF has served as a launchpad for the Caribbean film industry. It has spotlighted the region as a hub for creativity and cinematic excellence,” said Brown.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their work can do so via FilmFreeway by May 12.

Follow TTFF on social media: @ttfilmfestival (Instagram, Twitter and Threads); ttfilmfestival.com