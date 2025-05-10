Tobago hotels, villas push for more domestic tourism

TOBAGO GETAWAY: Scores of people visited the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association booth at C3 mall in San Fernando on May 10 to find out more of the special getaway packages on offer during a promotion to encourage domestic tourism. -Photo by Innis Francis

THE Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) wants to partner with the new UNC government to give tourism a much-needed boost.

Association president Reginald McLean and association vice-president Rene Seepersadingh expressed this view during a domestic tourism drive the association held at C3 Shopping Mall, Corinth, on May 10.

McLean said the purpose of the event was to promote domestic tourism, through showcasing Tobago's various attractions as well as its hotels and guest houses.

Last year, he continued, Tobago received a total of 24,000 international visitors compared to 60,000 domestic visitors.

"We are falling short by a lot."

McLean said the association hopes to meet with new Trade, Investments and Tourism Minister Kama Maharaj to discuss how to "get tourism back on the agenda."

He added that this is important given tourism developments in other parts of the region and the recently constructed terminal at the Arthur NR Robinson International Airport at Crown Point, Tobago, which can handle approximately three million passengers.

While Tobago offers a more green and serene environment for visitors, McLean said Trinidad brings additional offerings to the table with culture and diversity.

Seepersadsingh shared this view.

He said TT already has infrastructure and policies to attract more visitors and encourage investment in the sector.

Seepersadsingh added that what needs to happen is a reduction in the bureaucracy to move the process along.

"We are open for business."

A ceremonial opening to mark the partial completion of the terminal was held on March 15, and the facility is expected to be operational by July.

Then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said the new airport and a marina planned to be constructed near Magdalena Resort opened a new era of economic activity for Tobago.

Rowley also said he encouraged the Sandals Group to look again at the possibility of establishing a resort in Tobago.

He resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by then energy minister Stuart Young.

At a news conference in Tobago on April 7, Young said the agreement was reached after there was consensus between the government, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Tobago stakeholders to start over with "a clean slate" and ask Sandals to consider Tobago as a sixth investment for a hotel in the Caribbean.

No conditions were set regarding a decision to be made on an investment by Sandals in Tobago, including a time frame for such an investment or whether the outcome of the April 28 general election would affect whether the investment happens or not.

The UNC won the election with 26 seats while the PNM retained 13 and the Tobago People's Party won the two Tobago seats.

In 2019, Sandals withdrew plans to build a hotel in Tobago, owing to negative publicity. Stakeholders had raised concerns about the project’s impact on the environment and whether proper clearance had been obtained to construct it.

On April 5, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he had no problem with Sandals establishing its brand in Tobago.

Augustine, who is also TPP political leader, said once Tobagonians can benefit fully from the arrangement, “I have absolutely no problem championing that. In fact, I will be the first man in front to champion it.”

He also told supporters that, based on the fifth schedule of the THA Act, tourism is a function of the Tobago House of Assembly.