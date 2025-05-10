Sorrow in Rainbow Cup Tobago's demise

In this June 8, 2019 file photo, athletes race to the water to start the swimming leg, of the 2019 Massy Rainbow Cup triathlon, held at Turtle Beach,Tobago. -

THE EDITOR: It was incredibly sad to read that, after 20 years, The Rainbow Cup Tobago International Triathlon would no longer be hosted in Tobago. This was due to a lack of corporate support and sponsorship.

The focus will now be on The Rainbow Cup Grenada which had its first and very successful outing in 2024.

The difference is that the Grenadian government has given its support to the event. They understand the tourism concept in its various forms and the potential for revenue generation.

The island of Grenada, under its current Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, is poised for great things.

Maybe, that is why the People's National Movement and United National Congress are quibbling over who signed what deal with little Grenada!

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope