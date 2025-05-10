Sewa TT, Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders mark World Thalassaemia Day

Members of Sewa TT and SISBDTT along with Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Richard Seecharan pose in a hue of red to mark World Thalassemia Day at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on May 8. -

On May 8 Sewa International TT (Sewa TT), in collaboration with the Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders of Trinidad and Tobago (SISBDTT), observed World Thalassaemia Day at the Divali Nagar site – a location that has become a hub in the national blood donation effort.

A media release said, this year’s observance placed strong emphasis on the urgent and ongoing need for a consistent and voluntary blood supply in the country.

Thalassaemia, a severe inherited blood disorder, requires patients to receive regular blood transfusions in order to survive. For individuals living with this and other similar conditions, blood is not a convenience – it is a lifeline.

Divali Nagar, known for its cultural significance, has also quietly become a pillar of national health infrastructure, hosting over 40 blood drives and contributing more than 2,000 units of blood to national health facilities over the past few years. On this occasion, the Nagar was lit not only with symbolic décor, but with renewed purpose in service to national health.

In the release, Sewa TT extended gratitude to the Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe and the Minister in the Ministry of Health, Dr Rishard Seecharan, both of whom attended the event. Their presence and engagement with individuals affected by blood disorders was deeply appreciated. The ministers listened to the lived experiences of patients – some of whom bravely shared the difficulties they face in their pursuit of a normal life.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening national blood donation awareness and addressing systemic challenges in the blood supply chain, the release said.

Revan Teelucksingh, president at Sewa TT said, “We look forward to further discussions with the honourable ministers to enhance blood donation systems and ensure that no patient in TT is left without the lifesaving support they need.”

This observance also supports the build-up to the upcoming Sewa TT 6K Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for June 29. This event seeks to raise funds and public awareness around voluntary blood donation and the critical role it plays in saving lives across the nation, the release said.

For more info or to get involved, please visit www.sewatt.org or contact admin@sewatt.org or call 333-7392.