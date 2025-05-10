Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute in La Horquetta

Arima General Hospital

A 61-YEAR-OLD MAN is dead after a domestic dispute with a close female relative in the early morning of May 9.

He has been identified as Peter Dandass of Phase 2, La Horquetta.

Police said around 4.40 am on May 9 they received a report of an altercation on Winifred Atwell Drive in La Horquetta.

When they arrived they were told that Dandass was taken to the Arima Hospital.

Dandass had a single stab wound to his chest and died around 4.30 am while receiving treatment.

Police investigations revealed around 3.30 am Dandass got home drunk and had a fight with a close female relative.

They said he became aggressive and picked up a cutlass. Another close female relative intervened and a fight broke out.

Dandass was then stabbed in his chest during the fight.

The suspect, who was at the hospital, was arrested and cautioned.

The murder toll for 2025 now stands at 136.