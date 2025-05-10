Man robbed while selling security system

A Tunapuna man was robbed in San Juan on May 8 while delivering a security system.

The self-employed delivery driver went to Sixth Avenue and Third Street, Malick, Barataria around 4.45pm to sell a security camera system worth $2,900.

He parked at a location the intended buyer had sent to him on Whatsapp which turned out to be a dead-end street.

He saw a man walk through an empty lot nearby and approach him and ask about the camera system.

The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the delivery driver, before ordering him out of the car and forcing him to sit at the side of the road.

The suspect then stole his Samsung S10 cell phone valued at $1,000, his bank cards and identification cards.

Two more men then approached them and got into the car while the bandit got into the backseat and the three men drove off.

The victim ran into the yard of a nearby house and the homeowner helped him call the police.

The police’s Cyber Crime Unit was able to track his cellphone and found it on a track a few hundred metres away.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force and San Juan CID found the man’s car, a grey Honda City, parked on Upper Sixth Avenue later that night.