Man killed at El Socorro workplace

Officers look on as undertakers remove the body of Maurice Grant, who was stabbed in the parking lot of Ramlal's Wholesalers on May 9 after an argument with a customer. - JOEY BARTLETT

A forty-nine-year-old man was stabbed to death at his workplace in El Socorro on Thursday afternoon, following an argument with a customer. The deceased, identified as Maurice Grant of Claxton Bay, had been employed at Ramlal’s Wholesale, formerly known as Geelal’s and Son, for over 20 years.

Newsday visited the scene around 2 pm, where Grant’s body was still at the location: he was killed sometime between 12.30 and 1 pm. Police officers were seen taking photographs, and a single marked police vehicle was present. Notably, several CCTV cameras were observed at the front of the business and at the carpark on the opposite side of the road.

Grant was attacked and killed in the business’s carpark, located on a busy main road. Despite the brutal midday killing, the business remained open. Customers continued shopping, with the only signs of the tragedy being slowed traffic and curious pedestrians asking why media personnel were gathered outside the carpark’s closed gate.

The stabbing occurred approximately ten feet from the sidewalk.

Around 3 pm, district medical officers arrived and removed Grant’s body from the scene.

A co-worker, who asked not to be named, described Grant as “honest, joyful, and punctual,” adding he was a man who always looked out for others.

The employee said Grant had no children and was beloved by his colleagues, who were left deeply traumatised by the incident.

The alleged attacker was known to frequent the establishment, though the motive for the argument remains unclear.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” the co-worker said. “We will miss him: he was a good man.”

A friend of Grant at the scene echoed the sentiment, calling him a “good person.”

“He didn’t trouble anyone. If someone gave him talk, he’d give them talk back, but that was it,” the friend said. He also claimed to have witnessed the incident, saying the assailant left during the argument, got a knife from his car, and stabbed Grant.

“I’ve seen him [the suspect] shopping here many times,” he added. “After the stabbing, he walked away like nothing happened.”

The man also questioned why the business did not close its doors following the killing.

“A man working with allyuh for so long is dead, and allyuh didn’t even close up? Dey too wicked, (sic)” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.