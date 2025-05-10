GEB uniforms go missing from Aranguez base

Police officers in the digital camouflage tactical wear that will be allowed for use only by the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Inter-Agency Task Force. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Three police officers assigned to Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) in Aranguez have reported missing uniforms and other items from their lockers.

The officers reported had securely stored their personal and government-issued items in their lockers before going to bed on May 8.

When they woke up on the morning of May 9, numerous items they had secured were missing.

These items included digital camouflage pants, utility belts, identification cards, rapid assault camoflage jackets, dump pouches, pistol holsters, $1,160 cash, debit and credit cards, ID cards and other personal items.

All three constables reported that they did not permit anyone to take any of their belongings.

Two of the PC's reported the incident to Insp Haynes, while the third reported it to Snr Supt Montrichard, before they made formal reports to the Barataria Police Station.

Crime scene investigators said no workable prints were found at the scene.

CCTV footage was requested by the Barataria police, but they were still awaiting feedback.

Cpl Ramkissoon is continuing investigations.