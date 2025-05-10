N Touch
Four in a row for Guard and Emergency Branch

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, third right, celebrates with the Guard and Emergency Branch team, winners of the march past, at the Police Service's Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado
Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, third right, celebrates with the Guard and Emergency Branch team, winners of the march past, at the Police Service's Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Police Service held its 102nd Sports Day on May 10 at the Police Academy, St James.

Among those present was Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, a former senior superintendent, and Ag Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin and other members of the police executive.

The Guard and Emergency Branch copped the march past title for the fourth year in a row with a well-choreographed performance. Here are some highlights from the event.

The Tobago Police team kick off the march past at the May 10 Police Sports Day which was held at the St James Barracks. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The Traffic Branch team finished second in the Police Sports Day march past on May 10 at St James Barracks. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, second left, greets Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin during the Police Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The Guard and Emergency Branch team perform their winning march past presentation during the Police Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, right, and Ag Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin, left, present trophies to the march past winners during the Police Sport Day on May 10 at St James Barracks. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

