Four in a row for Guard and Emergency Branch

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, third right, celebrates with the Guard and Emergency Branch team, winners of the march past, at the Police Service's Sports Day at St James Barracks on May 10. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Police Service held its 102nd Sports Day on May 10 at the Police Academy, St James.

Among those present was Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, a former senior superintendent, and Ag Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin and other members of the police executive.

The Guard and Emergency Branch copped the march past title for the fourth year in a row with a well-choreographed performance. Here are some highlights from the event.