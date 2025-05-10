Ex-AG's views are out of place

Camille Robinson-Regis -

​​THE EDITOR: Recent comments by former attorney general Camille Robinson-Regis that formalisation of a ministry of justice as "just window-dressing" are quite out of place, unreasonable and negative especially to those citizens seeking justice from the judiciary.

At present, we see that the process is very slow, inadequate and very disappointing to citizens who have matters pending in the courts. It is no secret some people are waiting years (ten years and more in some instances) to get their matters dealt with.

In many instances, people accused of crimes and who are innocent until proven guilty have to wait great lengths of time – sometimes in remand yard – to have their names cleared.

So, the question arises: if a glimmer of hope is afforded to citizens here, in having their matters expedited, then why does the former AG object to such a plan?

She makes reference to the last time such a ministry existed in 2015, when the then minister in charge of this ministry was unceremoniously dismissed because of his conduct. So, someone did wrong, does that mean the entire ministry is at fault or does that mean that the entire workforce in that particular ministry is to be blamed for this one person's wrongdoing?

The mere fact that the then minister was punished for his action is enough reason to believe that the original intention of the then prime minister was noble and meant to assist the suffering people. As a matter of fact, kudos should be afforded the then PM for her decisive action.

I mean, one can readily recall that a few years ago, a certain minister of government was caught spending large sums of public funds to buy personal items using Government-issued credit cards. This certainly did not benefit the country and it benefitted only that one minister. Did the government of the day recall all government-issued credit cards as a result?

I can make reference to the very creation of humans, when Adam and Eve were placed on the earth and they did falter. Thankfully for all of us, the Creator did not stop the plan for humans on earth as a result of that one mistake.

WKS HOSEIN

Couva