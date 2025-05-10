Energy Ministry assisting Heritage with oil spill in Soldado Field

Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Ernesto Kesar , rightm and deputy mayor of the Siparia Borough Corporation Shankar Teelucksingh, second from right, as they met with the Heritage’s team at the Trinmar Offshore Base, Point Fortin on May 9. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy

THE Energy Ministry is assisting Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd to deal with an oil spill in its Southwest Soldado Field.

In a statement issued on May 9, the ministry said it received reports of the spill at Cluster S-912 in the Southwest Soldado Field and is helping Heritage to deal with it.

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar were both briefed on the situation.

Kesar, who is also Point Fortin MP, visited Heritage's Offshore Base in Point Fortin to receive in-person briefings on the ongoing incident management of the spill.

Siparia Borough Corporation deputy mayor Shankar Teelucksingh also attended those meetings.

Discussions were focused on undertaking effective actions in mitigating the risks of further issues arising from the incident.

Kesar and Teelucksingh conveyed their continued support in providing any requisite assistance to Heritage in addressing this incident. The ministry has assigned a technical team on the ground who are actively monitoring the response operation.